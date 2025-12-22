Concerns over evangelist YouTuber’s promotion of the far right

Martin Shipton

Concerns have been raised about an evangelical YouTuber who is showcasing the views of far right figures in advance of next May’s Senedd election.

In recent weeks Faith Jarvis, who is the treasurer of an evangelical church in Neath called Church on the Move, has launched a faith and Welsh politics focussed channel that has generated a lot of attention in Welsh Christian circles.

Amongst the people she has interviewed sympathetically is Dan Morgan, a notorious far right activist who jointly runs the racist Voice in Wales group and is an associate of “Tommy Robinson”.

In the interview, Morgan explains why he will be voting for Reform UK. Ms Jarvis noses in agreement with him repeatedly and does not challenge him about his conviction and suspended jail sentence for fraud, which entailed a call centre scam in which pensioners were robbed of their savings.

In a monologue advocating the abolition of the Senedd, she has an insulting characterisation of Welsh people as incapable of running their affairs because of tribalism dating back to medieval times.

She has also interviewed Bishop Ceirion Dewar, a controversial, self-proclaimed Missionary Bishop in the Confessing Anglican Church, known for his “muscular” or nationalist Christianity, linking faith with far-right political movements like Unite the Kingdom in the UK, leading mass baptisms, and speaking at rallies alongside figures like “Tommy Robinson”, representing a growing movement challenging mainstream church liberalism.

Robinson, a notorious Islamophobe, has recently sought to identify with Christianity.

‘Soft-launch’

A concerned experienced Welsh Christian leader with an academic expertise in the intersection of faith and politics told Nation.Cymru: “She presents herself as apolitical, yet many of her talking points closely mirror those found in the alt-right and Reform UK playbook. Taken together, the project has the appearance of a soft-launch campaign aimed at drawing a section of the Christian vote towards Reform ahead of next year.

“I am well connected within the Welsh evangelical Christian world, and yet no one I have spoken to has any prior knowledge of her. She seems to have emerged fully formed, speaking with considerable confidence and authority on the complex intersection of faith, culture, and politics, but it is difficult to identify any clear background, track record, or qualifications that would normally ground such commentary.

“Her output on YouTube and TikTok is also strikingly professional, which naturally raises further questions. Who is funding or supporting this work? Is it linked to Reform, to an arm’s-length campaign organisation, to a particular church network, or is it genuinely an individual project? When a platform of this scale is assembled almost overnight, it is reasonable to expect a degree of transparency about how and by whom it is sustained.

“I have a genuine concern that sections of the Welsh evangelical community may be vulnerable to being drawn, uncritically, into the orbit of Reform.

“She set up her Insta only at the end of November and #seneddelection2026 was hashtagged in her very first post, which suggests a definite agenda and programme.”

Trustee

Ms Jarvis is a trustee of Church on the Move in Neath, which is independent in the sense of not being part of a wider denomination or network.

The only other piece of information about her in the public domain is that she was involved with some kind of Christian worship/music group or project several years ago.

We sent Ms Jarvis a detailed message inviting her to comment, but she did not respond.