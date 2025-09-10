Concerns over ‘hidden crisis’ of suicide among new fathers

Concerns have been raised about the “hidden crisis” of suicide among new fathers after a review suggested they could potentially be at a higher risk than new mothers.

Research from Wales found seven times as many fathers died by suicide in their baby’s first 1,001 days compared with mothers.

Specialist mental health services are available for pregnant women and new mothers around the time of childbirth.

But former health minister Dame Andrea Leadsom is warning that fathers are excluded from this care.

She said the new findings should be a “wake-up call” for action.

It comes as Dame Andrea launches a new charity, the 1001 Critical Days Foundation, which aims to give babies the best start in life from the time of conception until a child’s second birthday.

The charity funded the new study by academics at Swansea University on paternal suicide – providing the first UK population-level rate for paternal suicide in the 1,001 days.

“Wake-up call”

Researchers examined suicide rates among mothers and fathers in Wales between 2002 and 2021 during the first 1,001 days of their babies’ lives.

They found that during this period some 16 mothers died by suicide compared with 107 fathers.

“It is important to remember that these figures represent real lives lost,” the research team wrote.

“All suicides are potentially preventable.”

They also said that suicide rates were higher among first-time fathers as well as those from more deprived areas.

The authors called for fathers to be included in specialist perinatal mental health services.

Dame Andrea said supporting the mental health of fathers could “save lives”.

“This research is a wake-up call to governments worldwide,” she said.

“Fathers are excluded from specialist perinatal mental health services yet we know from this data in Wales that over the past 22 years seven times as many dads as mums have died by suicide in this period.

“That inequality is preventable.

“By supporting the mental health of dads, we can save lives, reduce inequality and give every baby the best start in life.”

The 1001 Critical Days Foundation said Wales is the only UK nation which records the age of children at the time of paternal suicide and “that has to change”.

“This has to change”

Speaking at the launch of the charity, Dame Andrea will say: “The science is stark – the experiences of a baby during the period from

pregnancy to age two form the building blocks for their lifelong emotional and physical health.

“My own experience of postnatal depression showed me how tough those early days can be and how vital it is to support mums, dads and carers.

“Suicide remains the leading cause of maternal death, but paternal suicide isn’t even measured. That has to change.

“The research we have funded at Swansea University will shine a light on this hidden crisis and help policymakers find the right interventions to save lives.”

The charity has awarded a £1 million grant to Home-Start UK to establish the Dad Matters programme nationally.

Lord David Blunkett, patron of the charity, added: “I am proud to be patron of this important new charity, which will help fund frontline services, champion vital research and ensure that babies, mothers and fathers get the support they need.

“Investing in nurturing from the earliest age and supporting parents to help their child thrive is one of the smartest investments we can make in the future of our society.”

– For help and support call Samaritans on 116 123 or email [email protected].