Concerns over pace of St David’s Hall repair works dismissed

A senior officer at Cardiff Council said there are no concerns about the timing of repair works at St David’s Hall after worries were raised about a lack of visible signs of progress.

The city council’s head of finance, Ian Allwood spoke at a Cardiff Council governance and audit committee meeting on Tuesday, July 9.

Committee member, Cllr Rodney Berman, told Mr Allwood that some residents said they hadn’t seen visible signs of work taking place to fix the roof at St David’s Hall and raised concerns about when it will be open and ready to generate income again.

Mr Allwood later said it was his understanding that there is no concern over the timing of repair works.

An inspection at the music venue last year found that the roof would need to be completely replaced due to the condition of panels in the ceiling.

Visible signs

Cllr Berman acknowledged that a lack of visible signs of work might be because the work is taking place internally, but added: “can we be assured that under the transfer to AMG… that things are proceeding to the timetable in terms of the planned repairs to that so that the hall will be due to open at the scheduled time so that we will be back in a position potentially where there is income flowing back to the council?”

Academy Music Group (AMG) are currently in the process of taking over the operation of St David’s Hall.

The move could eventually save the council millions of pounds, but the local authority has also already seen an income shortfall of £1.6m because of the venue’s closure and it is expected to remain closed until 2025.

Mr Allwood said: “In terms of the budget for 2024/25 we haven’t assumed any income for St David’s Hall. We have also knocked off the running costs in terms of St David’s Hall.

“I don’t know the details of whether work has started or not and I can take that away as an action, but I am aware that the agreement is still being finalised.

“I don’t think it has been completed yet and that may be why there has been some delay in the work.”

RAAC

Experts were brought in to look at St David’s Hall after health and safety guidance changed on reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).

The material is a type of lightweight concrete which is prone to sudden failure as it ages and is found to have a limited lifespan.

When this announcement was made in October 2023, Cardiff Council said AMG remained committed to investing in St David’s Hall and wishes to proceed with a transaction that will see it take on the running of the building.

Cllr Berman followed up to ask whether the finalising of an agreement and the impact that could have on repair works was a concern to officers.

However, Mr Allwood said: “My understanding is there is no concern in that the timing is as planned and there is no lost time, but again I would have to confirm that, but I have not heard anything myself that said there is anything over concerning.”

