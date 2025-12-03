Concerns over plans for redevelopment of former bank

Elgan Hearn, Local democracy reporter

Concerns have been raised by councillors on plans to turn a former bank in Tredegar into flats.

At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Planning committee on Thursday, December 4, councillors will receive a report on plans by Irfan Ali of Aziz BTL Properties Ltd for the former Barclays Bank at 21 Castle Street in Tredegar.

Mr Ali wants to change the use of the building from A2, which is financial and professional services, to mixed-use A1 for shops on the ground floor and basement and C3 use for residential flats on first floor and second floor.

The proposal includes the installation of roof-lights, two balconies, new windows and door, and cycle and bin storage.

Three of the flats would have one bedroom and two would have two bedrooms.

The shop at the building would have opening hours from 6am to 11pm.

The planning report explains: “The property was formerly used as Barclays Bank, however, is currently vacant. The site occupies a corner plot bound by Castle Street to the front, Queen Victoria Street to the side (north west) and Upper Salisbury Street to the rear.

The property is three storeys in height and situated at a higher level than Castle Street to the front, however, is at the same level as Queen Victoria Street to the side. The site is also located within the Town Centre Boundary and within the Tredegar Conservation Area.”

The application has been called in front of the committee by the trio of Labour county borough councillors who represent Tredegar, Cllrs Steve Thomas, Ellen Jones and Haydn Trollope.

Council leader Cllr Steve Thomas, who responded to the application on behalf of all three, wanted to clarify the type of accommodation that is proposed as well as the “scope” of the proposed residential use.

Cllr Thomas said: “It is not clear whether the development is intended as private flats or some form of managed/residential accommodation. This distinction is critical in understanding the long-term impact on the area. There is no information submitted with the application to confirm whether the flats will be privately rented or managed accommodation.”

The planning report said: “The agent confirmed that the accommodation will provide privately rented self-contained flats for use by a single person or family.”

They add that it’s not down to the Planning Authority to “regulate” who lives or how the property is managed on a day-to-day basis.

The report said: “These matters are regulated by housing law and tenancy agreements.”

The report concludes: “It is considered that change of use proposed and associated works would not have a detrimental impact on the character, appearance and amenity of the area.

Considering the ongoing vacancy of the premises, it is considered that the proposed development would positively contribute to the area’s vitality and viability. and it is recommended that planning permission be granted subject conditions.”