Concerns raised after Holyhead Port terminal closure following severe weather

The MS for Ynys Môn has described the temporary closure of a terminal at Holyhead Port as “worrying”, almost exactly a year after storm damage forced weeks of disruption at one of the UK’s busiest ferry hubs.

Terminal 5 was shut on Friday evening after a ferry reportedly made contact with the berth while attempting to dock in severe weather. Stena Line Ports Ltd, which operates the port, confirmed that strong winds contributed to a “berthing incident” and that the terminal had been closed as a precaution.

The company said high winds and sea conditions were preventing a full structural assessment of the berth.

“Terminal 5 will remain closed until all structures have been thoroughly inspected and cleared for normal operations,” a spokesperson said.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause, however the health and safety of our colleagues and customers remains our first priority.”

The incident has prompted concern locally, raising memories of last December, when Storm Darragh inflicted major damage on Terminal 3 and halted sailings for several weeks during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

Rhun ap Iorwerth, Plaid Cymru MS for Ynys Môn, said lessons must be learned from the previous incident.

“News of further disruption at Holyhead Port is worrying,” he said. “Last year’s closure showed just how damaging the loss of berth capacity can be, and it was local residents, local businesses, hauliers, and passengers that suffered back then.

“The priority now must be to understand what exactly has happened and what the implications might be. I’ll be pursuing this matter with the Welsh Government and Stena Line as a matter of urgency.”

Delays

With Terminal 5 shut, Stena Line and Irish Ferries are temporarily sharing a single berth, increasing the likelihood of delays.

Holyhead is the second-busiest ferry port in the UK and a strategic link between Wales and the Republic of Ireland.

Earlier this year, the Senedd’s Economy, Trade and Rural Affairs Committee launched an inquiry into the 2024 storm damage, examining the port’s resilience and the wider economic impact of prolonged closures.

Port officials say a full inspection will be carried out as soon as weather conditions improve, but no timeline has yet been given for when Terminal 5 might reopen.