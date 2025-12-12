Concerns raised as two cats dumped outside sanctuary in freezing conditions

Amelia Jones

Volunteers at a local cat sanctuary are pleading for help after two female cats were cruelly abandoned outside the centre recently.

The animals were left outside Ty-Nant Cat Sanctuary in brand new cages with the stickers still attached, by a man driving a white Audi.

Staff say it was only luck that the cats were found so quickly and brought in from the cold and wet. One of the cats is microchipped, but the contact number is incorrect, while the other has no chip at all.

“We are heartbroken and furious,” the sanctuary said. “These poor cats were left out to face the night alone, when there were so many better options,” they added.

The sanctuary has CCTV footage of the incident and is working with authorities. They are asking anyone with information about the man or the vehicle to come forward.

The cats will be held for seven days; if no owner is found, they will be rehomed.

Earlier the same day, volunteers had already taken in a mother cat and her kittens, who were deemed in a box at a veterinary clinic.

The sanctuary says these emergencies are pushing the team past breaking point. Currently there are 96 cats on the waiting list, desperately needing homes.

Every new abandonment stretches resources thinner and threatens the care of the many animals already in their charge.

“This is not just a matter of irresponsibility — it is cruelty,” the sanctuary said. “Every day, our volunteers fight to give these animals warmth, safety, and love, yet some people treat them as disposable.”

Supporters are being urged to help however they can, whether through donations, fostering, volunteering, or adopting.

In the meantime, the sanctuary continues to care for the two cats, hoping they will find the loving homes they deserve.