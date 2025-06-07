Concerns raised as visitor centre funds may go into ‘private pockets’

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

A call to site car parking cameras at a now-closed visitor centre has been given the go-ahead by council planners despite a plea from campaigners battling the closure of centres in the county.

The Bwlch Nant Yr Arian Visitor Centre, near Ponterwyd, Aberystwyth closed at the end of March, along with other Natural Resources Wales-run centres at Ynyslas and Coed y Brenin.

At the time, Elsie Grace, NRW’s Head of Sustainable Commercial Development, said: “We understand how important our sites are to local communities and visitors and we know the decision to stop providing catering and retail services is disappointing to many people.”

Elsie continued: “Our board made the decision in response to the extremely tight funding situation we and other public bodies face.

“We will look for partners, both community groups and businesses, to register an interest in providing these services moving forward and will provide more information on how to submit expressions of interest ahead of the launch of any tender exercise.

“In the meantime, all our paths, trails, car park, play area and toilet facilities will remain open and we will continue to maintain our sites to ensure public access continues.”

An application was recently submitted to Ceredigion County Council by NRW to install Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras at Bwlch Nant yr Arian.

A supporting statement says: “There is already a pay and display machine at the car park, and it is intended that the ANPR will replace this. The camera will be mounted on a pole, which is 4m above ground and finished in galvanised steel. Power will be taken from the existing Pay and Display machine.”

Concerns were raised in a letter of objection by Helen Heron, of Save Our Centre Campaign Group, Ynyslas, comparing the situation there with Bwlch Nant yr Arian, urging the council to refuse the scheme.

Helen, a former warden at Ynyslas, said parking money at the three sites was previously used to cover the cost of seasonal staff and maintenance but would now go “straight into private pockets”.

An officer report recommending approval said: “An objection to the proposal was received by the Save Our Centre Campaign Group. Although [the council] appreciate the concerns, unfortunately the points raised in the objection letter are not planning matters, therefore they cannot be taken into account when determining this application.”

It finished: “The instalment of ANPR cameras will allow for better parking management and enforcement compared to the existing pay and display machine.”

The application was conditionally approved.

