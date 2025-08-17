Concerns raised at impact of new homes on historic castle views

Elgan Hearn, local democracy reporter

Objections have been raised against plans to build over 50 homes in a historic town, including concerns about the impact on a Norman castle, parts of which date back to the 11th century.

Opponents of the scheme have also warned of potential traffic congestion issues.

In March it was revealed that Powis Estates had lodged an outline planning application with Powys County Council to build 54 homes on land that they own opposite Verlon Close off Forden Road in Montgomery. 11 of these would become affordable homes.

The proposal is for a mixture of two, three and four-bedroom semi-detached and detached houses, but as the application is in outline form only it means that just the principle of development would be decided at this stage.

Detailed planning application

A further detailed planning application would need to be approved by county planners before any work can be start.

Montgomery Town Council have discussed the application and said that they “formally object” to the proposal on a number of issues.

Montgomery council said: “Several critical issues remain inadequately addressed, raising significant concerns.

“The council has serious concerns about the ability of Montgomery’s existing infrastructure to support a development of this scale.”

Accessibility issues

The council believes that limited parking in the town would “exacerbate” congestion and accessibility issues, the primary school does not have the room to take more children, and local GP surgeries are already “under pressure.”

The council said: “Adequate infrastructure must be in place to encourage non-car travel and support a more sustainable development approach.”

The also point out that the site is close to Montgomery Castle which is on top of the hill to the south of the site.

The council said: “The council is extremely concerned about the impact on the setting of the castle and views from the castle.”

Powys county councillor for Forden and Montgomery, Cllr Jeremy Brignell-Thorp (Green Party) has requested that the application is “called in” to be decided by county councillors on the Planning committee.

Cllr Brignell-Thorp said: “Congestion and heavy traffic is a perennial problem in the town, piecemeal construction of additional housing in the town has incrementally made this worse.

“We would strongly oppose the development unless it is accompanied by the link road, connecting Forden Road and Station Road, as stipulated in the LDP (Local Development Plan), or some other equivalent improvement to this junction.”

Planning agent Oliver O’Neill of Hughes Architects has explained the development in a design and access statement.

‘Thoughtfully designed’

Mr O’Neill said: “The proposed development has been thoughtfully designed to complement and enhance the character of the surrounding area.

“Any future reserved matter applications will appropriately respond to the design detailing and draw inspiration from local vernacular styles, including the use of appropriate materials and features such as pitched roofs and sympathetic fenestration.”

He adds that a road review which is included in the application documentation “confirms” that the development would be acceptable in terms of its impact on the town’s existing road network.

Mr O’Neill said: “The study found that the new link road required in the LDP is not necessary to facilitate the development.

“Traffic generated by the 54 units falls within the normal range of day-to-day variations and will not cause noticeable changes in activity or increased conflict.”

The oldest parts of the castle, original motte and bailey, now known as Hen Domen, was built at the order of Roger de Montgomery, Earl of Shrewsbury, sometime between 1071 and 1074.

The castle was captured by Prince Cadwgan ap Bleddyn and his brothers in 1093.

Following the rebellion of his son Robert of Belleme in 1102, the castle was given to Baldwin de Boulers, the derivation of its Welsh name, “Trefaldwyn” or “Baldwin’s town”. The de Boulers (later known as Bowdler) family held the castle until 1214, when it was destroyed by Prince Llywelyn ab Iorwerth.

A decision on the proposed new homes is expected soon.

