Concerns raised over 19th century castle approaching ‘a state of dereliction’

Anthony Lewis, local democracy reporter

Concerns have been raised about the slow progress of plans for the major refurbishment of a 19th century castle which is in a “significant state of deterioration.”

The comments come as the council received an update on works to Merthyr Tydfil’s Cyfarthfa Castle at a meeting on Wednesday, February 5 which said the castle is now fast approaching a state of dereliction.

Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council and The Cyfarthfa Foundation (TCF) are working together on a major heritage project for Cyfarthfa Castle and its estate as part of The Cyfarthfa Plan.

But a report to full council said that the castle is in a “significant state of deterioration.”

It said the condition of the property has continued to deteriorate and is now fast approaching a state of dereliction, raising serious safety concerns and an increasing cost of rehabilitation.

Collapsed ceilings

Since the council report in July 2023, additional ceilings have collapsed, and a tap-test of the ceilings has resulted in certain rooms being isolated from entry.

A condition survey identified that a temporary scaffold supporting a roof covering over the most vulnerable locations of the castle is required to aid in the drying out of the built fabric and mitigate and prevent further water ingress into the structure.

An option for full coverage of the entire structure within a purpose-built temporary roof using scaffold was agreed but due to the many constraints identified in relation to the re-development of the building, discussions have started regarding an alternative approach.

The report said that where the tenting solution would enable the building to dry out, it also became a very costly solution and would result in no physical works being undertaken on the building for a number of years.

To allow the tenting proposal to progress, funding would need to be secured and once delivered a further fundraising programme would be needed in order for the works phase to start which would have resulted in the scaffold staying up for potentially three to five years.

Physical works

The report said that as the building is continuing to deteriorate and would deteriorate further if the tent was due to cover the building for a three to five year period, a phased approach would be a “more appropriate” solution and would result in physical works to preserve the fabric of the building, would ensure that part of the building becomes watertight and would create “outputs” for the community.

The first phase would be the “former house” side where the museum operates from.

There would still be a need to erect scaffolding around the “former house” side but this would be at a much lesser scale than tenting the entire building as as the original proposal involved and would be for a reduced period of time as works would be done and scaffold removed accordingly.

Discussions have been held with The Cyfarthfa Foundation (TCF), CADW and Welsh Government regarding the phased approach and this was welcomed by all organisations, the report said.

A way forward is now being discussed in relation to funding, roles and responsibilities and next steps in order to take forward this proposal.

The council and TCF will be working in partnership to re-develop Cyfarthfa Castle and governance to manage the phased approach is currently being established and agreed.

Surface water

A proposal is being considered to discharge surface water directly into an existing culvert at the eastern side of the castle.

This existing culvert is already in use but has been highlighted that it is in need of replacement. This would be a long-term permanent solution for the castle moving forward and be an improvement on the drainage system for Cyfarthfa Park, the report said.

The report said that costs for the phased approach will now need to be determined and a procurement exercise will be carried out to appoint consultants to prepare the design, costs and work programme for phase one.

Discussions have started with funders and an expression of interest will be submitted jointly from the council and TCF to National Lottery Heritage Fund (NLHF) in February 2025 with a view, if successful with the EOI, to submit a development stage application in August 2025.

The development stage application process normally takes two years to complete so the latest date that the delivery stage application would be submitted is August 2027.

The report said that the council and TCF will continue to look at funding opportunities during the NLHF development and delivery stage to complement or match fund against the NLHF funding.

TCF are leading on the long-term sustainable use of the building and the council will lead on the capital works relating to the building preservation.

Councillor Lisa Mytton, Independent, said the special purpose vehicle was set up in 2017 so by 2027 it would be 10 years in the making in which time the castle has continued to deteriorate.

She said she doesn’t think they are any further forward in terms of engaging with experts and that she worries about the council’s capacity to handle this.

Chief executive Ellis Cooper said they are looking at additional capacity, they have regular meetings with the chief executive of the foundation and are looking at a joint programme plan but the issue is available finance.

Focus

He said the focus is on the immediate repair of the fabric of the building and he shares the frustration with the timescale.

But Mr Cooper added everyone sees it as a priority, they’re working with the available resources and there is “certainly not a lack of effort.”

Councillor Geraint Thomas, Independent, said it has been eight years in the making and that the public are on their backs about this.

He said they need to put all the pressure on all public bodies they possibly can to put the funding in place and get that castle protected.

Cllr Thomas said the pressure is on and they have got to get this done.

Councillor Clive Jones, Labour, said it is “really disappointing” that no progress has been made on Cyfarthfa Castle in the last 10 and a half years

He said it is deteriorating by the day and the longer the delay on carrying out major renovation the higher the financial cost will be.

Cllr Jones said pace and urgency in dealing with this is needed.

Councillor Anna Williams-Price, Labour, said it was a shock and “really sad to see” the deterioration at the castle but said there is recognition of the “enormous potential.”

She said they are “so lucky to have this castle in the borough” and that it’s right to reflect on the castle’s past and focus on its future.

Cllr Williams-Price said she hopes all parties recognise that they must make progress with a “renewed sense of urgency” for a sustainable future for the council.

Leader of the council Councillor Brent Carter, Labour, said that the foundation and the council need to have a greater connection and that it’s a “two way street” saying it’s something that needs to be addressed going forward.

Cabinet member for regeneration and housing Councillor Jamie Scriven, Independent, said it is a priority for councillors and officers and said he understands the concerns around time constraints but the team will work to reduce that.

He said it’s about making sure officers are supported, that the connections with the foundation are strong and that they are as open and transparent as they can be.

