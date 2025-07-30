Concerns raised over city centre encampment that’s causing waste and anti-social behaviour

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

People who raised concerns about an encampment responsible for anti-social behaviour and a build up of waste in Cardiff city centre say they are still waiting for the issue to be resolved.

Local councillors for Grangetown said they have received several letters and emails from residents expressing concern about the encampment next to the River Taff.

The council succeeded in getting the individual responsible to vacate their original spot next to Wood Street, but they keep returning or moving to a new spot about 20 metres away on Taffs Mead Embankment.

Support

Cardiff Council said it has been in contact with the individual “many times” and that steps have been taken to encourage them to access support.

The local authority and South Wales Police confirmed that they are working together to find a solution.

Cardiff Council ward member for Grangetown, Cllr Lynda Thorne, said: “We are aware of ongoing concerns raised by constituents regarding a tent encampment in the area, first identified by council staff on 12 June.

“Since then, we have received several letters and emails from residents expressing unease about possible drug use and the broader impact on the community.

“In response, outreach teams have been engaging with the individual daily, and a multi-agency meeting has been convened involving representatives from Outreach, Supported Accommodation, South Wales Police, Community Safety, and City Centre Wardens to coordinate support and action.

“South Wales Police have attended the site and, while they are monitoring the situation closely, no signs of criminal activity were observed at the time of their visit.

“Council colleagues from Highways successfully encouraged the individual to vacate the initial location, though he has since relocated approximately 20 metres away, on the opposite side of the bridge.

“Homelessness assessments have been carried out and accommodation has been offered, but unfortunately, this has not been accepted.

“We know the council remains committed to working with all partners to ensure the safety and wellbeing of both the individual and the wider community.”

Fire

The area between the Wood Street bridge and railway underpass was affected by a fire during the early hours of October 26, 2024.

At the time, South Wales Fire and Rescue described it as a large refuse fire involving mixed household waste and drug paraphernalia.

News reports said witnesses heard a large noise as if something exploded.

A Cardiff Council spokesperson said “all reasonable steps have been taken” to support the individual who set up the most recent encampment on Wood Street to access support and accommodation.

The spokesperson added: “Officers from various council departments are now working with the South Wales Police to address this issue, due to the build-up of waste and antisocial behaviour.”

A police spokesperson said: “We aware of concerns about anti-social behaviour and drug use in the area, and we are working with the local authority to address these issues.

“South Wales Police works closely with local authorities and the voluntary sector in supporting vulnerable people on our streets.

“As always, we encourage vulnerable people to engage with the many support agencies and outreach services available in Cardiff.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

