Concerns raised over impact of hospital shake up plans

Senior councillors are calling on the Welsh Government to consider how potential changes to services provision will affect patients across central Wales.

In May, Hywel Dda University Health Board launched a public consultation, running to August 31, into potential changes across Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire after classifying nine key services as ‘critical’, stating that urgent reorganisation is necessary.

The services identified are: critical care, dermatology, emergency general surgery, endoscopy, ophthalmology, orthopaedics, radiology, stroke, and urology.

There are no changes to how people access emergency care (A&E) or minor injury care.

Downgraded

It has raised concerns that some services currently provided at Bronglais hospital could be downgraded, with one of the many options including the stroke unit at the hospital being downgraded to a ‘treat and transfer’ model, with reduced services in Ceredigion.

In neighbouring Pembrokeshire, fears have been raised that patients at Withybush Hospital could be relocated to other hospitals in the health board area through a potential reduced intensive care service.

A petition to the Senedd about the potential changes at Bronglais has been launched, which has already attracted nearly 11,000 signatures to date.

Petitions attracting 10,000 signatures will be considered for a debate in the Senedd.

Ceredigion councillors, Bryan Davies and Alun Williams now say the Welsh Government should become involved in discussions regarding the potential changes proposed by Hywel Dda Health Board.

Financial challenges

Councillor Bryan Davies, Leader of Ceredigion County Council said: “We understand why Hywel Dda Health Board may consider centralising services, given the recruitment and financial challenges it faces. But why should patients from Ceredigion, Powys and Meirionnydd have to travel to south Wales for services, when there is sufficient demand for those services closer to home. It has already been acknowledged that the stroke services at Bronglais are of excellent quality, so why not make Bronglais a centre for excellence.”

Councillor Alun Williams, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Through Age and Wellbeing said: “In Ceredigion we have an aging population coupled with one of the highest life expectancies in Wales. With stroke being most common in people over 65 years old, we clearly need to maintain the current level of care we already have in Bronglais.

“Ysbyty Bronglais is the only District General Hospital between Carmarthen and Bangor and is absolutely central to the hospital map of Wales. As the strategic body for health in Wales the Welsh Government has to take responsibility and not leave these important decisions to beleaguered health boards.”

Back in June, a call for Ceredigion County Council to stand behind campaigners opposing potential losses in hospital services at the county’s main hospital – in a notice of motion by Cllr Alun Williams – was backed.

At the May meeting of the health board, Medical Director Mr Mark Henwood said: “No decisions have been made on the options presented, and there are currently no preferred solutions. The changes we are looking to make are to ensure we have safe, high-quality services and affordable healthcare in the future, and have at their heart the best interests of the people of west Wales and their patient experience.”

Following consultation, the proposals will be further discussed at a future health board meeting, expect to be November of this year.

