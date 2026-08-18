Concerns raised over parents facing stricter fines for taking children on holiday during term time

Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to fine parents who take their children on holiday during school term times should be rethought, a councillor has said.

A stricter approach to term time holidays and issuing of on the spot, fixed penalty notice fines, is being planned for when children go back to school in September.

But the move by Labour-led Monmouthshire County Council has been criticised by the leader of its Conservative opposition group Councillor Richard John who said the approach should be discussed with councillors as well as schools and parents first.

The Mitchell Troy and Trellech councillor said: “If the Labour administration wishes to change its approach to term-time holidays and introduce the routine use of fixed penalty notices, that proposal must face proper consultation, scrutiny and a formal decision taken in public.”

The council has previously said it will begin preparing for the use of fixed penalty notices from September but councillors will be involved.

Schools are able to request the council issue £60 fines to parents if a child misses 10 school morning and afternoon sessions, which is five full days, without authorisation.

Those unable to pay within 28 days face their fines being doubled to £120 while after 42 days, if a fine isn’t paid, the council can seek to prosecute a parent through the courts or withdraw the fine.

A spokesman had said: “Schools and the council will continue to work closely and constructively with families, and all requests for leave during term time will continue to be considered in line with the established policy, criteria and guidance.

“As part of this process, we will engage with schools and the council’s elected members through cabinet or full council and scrutiny committee meetings to ensure all stakeholders are informed and involved as preparations progress.”

Rethink approach

Cllr John said some parents lack flexibility around when they can take holidays and travelling during school holidays can also be unaffordable and called for the council to rethink its approach.

He said: “Many parents work in sectors such as agriculture, tourism and hospitality where annual leave is often restricted to particular times of year. Others face significant financial pressures and find that travelling during school holidays is simply unaffordable.

“The council should withdraw this threat of fixed penalty notices, bring any proposed changes forward through the proper democratic process and consult meaningfully with schools, parents and governors before reaching a decision.”

The council’s policy sets out fixed penalty notices are intended to be a last resort but the council’s director of education signalled a crackdown, and a potential increase in use of fixed penalty notices, in a letter to parents at the end of the summer term.

Will McLean warned fines could be used “for unauthorised holidays taken during term time where the circumstances do not meet the exceptional criteria set out in our attendance and engagement policy.”

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