Concerns raised over pet crematorium’s plans for incinerator to cremate horses

Elgan Hearn, local democracy reporter

Concerns have been raised about plans to extend a pet crematorium so that it can house a bigger incinerator to deal with the bodies of horses.

In June, Kieran Daniel lodged plans with Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority (BBNPA) to extend a pet cremation facility to accommodate equine cremation at Pensarn Farm, Lower Cwmtwrch.

This would be done by adding an “Ad Enviable” incinerator to the site within a new building.

The application, which went live on July 28, also asks for temporary permission to be given for an office “pod” which would be used as part of the animal cremation business.

‘Caring cremation’

Planning agent Naomi Law of Barry Tomlinson architectural services said in a planning statement: “The proposal arose because, during the day-to-day running of the pet cremation business, the applicant frequently received enquiries from potential customers looking for a sympathetic and caring cremation for their horse.

“Horses are usually kept as pets, that is, kept for mutual companionship and enjoyment, rather than sport, work or food.

“The proposed development seeks to meet the demand.”

Ms Law stressed that: “no commercial cremation of livestock will be carried out.”

Ms Law said: “The development will increase the viability of the existing business, providing employment and safeguarding the future of the farming enterprise as well.

“The development has minimal impact in planning terms due to the scale of the development and the appearance of the building.”

‘Inadequate information’

But Wales environment watchdog Natural Resources Wales (NRW) have said they will object unless more information on the proposal is forthcoming.

NRW development planning advisor, Cinzia Sertorio said: “We have concerns with the application as submitted because inadequate information has been provided in support of the proposal.

“To overcome these concerns, you should seek further information from the applicant regarding protected sites.

“If this information is not provided, we would object to this planning application.”

Ms Sertorio points out that the site is only 60 metres away from Rhos Hen-Glyn-Isaf Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) which contains features which are sensitive to air quality.

The worry is that a bigger incinerator which would create more air emissions which would affect the SSSI.

NRW want further clarity about the incinerator.

Ms Sertorio advises that an Air Quality Assessment may be needed as part of the application and further on down the line depending on the size of the incinerator an Environment Permit from NRW may be needed to operate it.

The official consultation period on the application is set to finish on August 20.

