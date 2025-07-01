Concerns raised over RAAC in Valleys homes

Anthony Lewis – Local democracy reporter

Concern has been raised for home-owners in the Valleys who are facing financial hardship or losing their homes because of the discovery of RAAC and who don’t qualify for grant funding.

A question at Rhondda Cynon Taf full council on Wednesday, June 25, from Hirwaun, Penderyn and Rhigos councillor Karen Morgan of Plaid Cymru said that the council has stated that it is supporting the private home-owners who face financial hardship or losing their homes because of the discovery of RAAC (Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete) in their properties by assisting them with access to grant funding.

But her question said: “In reality the restrictive criteria means that only two home-owners in Hirwaun are eligible to apply for this support and private landlords are completely excluded from the available schemes.

“Given the devastating impact and urgency of the situation what effective support will this council give to these residents who feel they have been

dismissed and abandoned by all?”

Solution

Councillor Bob Harris, cabinet member for public health and communities, said works required to remove RAAC and replace it with a permanent solution at privately owned properties are ultimately the responsibility of the home-owners.

But he said the council has informed the home-owners that it can help contribute towards the costs of remedial works.

Cllr Harris said that owners who have met grant eligibility criteria have been offered a £6,500 grant along with an interest free loan using Welsh Government funding to cover the remaining costs of the work.

He also said that the council’s housing grants department offer several loan options that provide financial assistance to residents and home-owners within RCT to ensure their home is safe to live in which includes the owner occupier home improvement loan and the property appreciation loan.

Legal notices

He also mentioned the dedicated support worker as a point of contact for advice and assistance as well as support for private landlords and contract occupiers from public health officers in respect of the works required for each property.

The housing standards team has also served legal notices on landlords to engage structural engineers to inspect their premises and once reports were received Housing Act prohibition orders were served and one family was rehoused as a priority.

Cllr Morgan said many of the residents are pensioners in their 70s, 80s and older and she also said that both Welsh Government and RCT Council seem to be “passing the buck” on this issue.

She asked if the cabinet member would contact the Welsh Government to urge them to provide support as they did many years ago to private home-owners with the issue of previous council homes of non standard construction and asbestos.

She said: “It’s been done before. Can we put pressure on Welsh Goverment to help with funding again please?”

Cllr Harris said he was happy to take the point up with Welsh Government and get back to Cllr Morgan with a proper answer.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

