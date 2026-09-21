Concerns raised over rise in campervans parking overnight in beauty spots

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

Concerns have been raised over the rising numbers of campervans parking in ‘inappropriate’ locations and the ‘lack of capacity’ for enforcement across a north Wales county.

A Cyngor Gwynedd councillor is calling for “action” to bring the situation “under better control”.

It comes amid an increase in the number of motorhomes and campervans parking up or staying overnight in lay-bys, car parks, coastal and scenic areas, to avoid paid camping site fees.

Campervan season in North Wales regularly prompts complaints by locals and visitors, with social media flooded with details of some irresponsible recreational vehicles hogging public parking areas, leaving rubbish, impacting beauty spots or causing road and access issues.

Problem have been reported at Llyn Padarn, Llanberis, where a council provided eight-space Arosfan van stop, but which has been outnumbered with vans parking in adjacent bays.

Other area where issues have been reported include a coastal stretch north of Dinas Dinlle and at Bala lake.

Recent complaints have concerned the Beach Road East car park in Hirael Bay, in Bangor where the entrance was widened, and a height restriction barrier removed during work.

Locals complained of large campervans taking up the popular seafront parking area over the summer.

The issue saw the council urging people to “park responsibly,” and giving the the public reassurances that the height barrier will be returned once work on the site is finished.

Acknowledging that campers contribute to the county’s tourist economy and whilst noting that responsible van users are welcome, Cllr Cae Larsen is due to raise the problems at Cyngor Gwynedd’s next full council.

The Canol Tref Caernarfon councillor will propose Cyngor Gwynedd consider what action can be taken, at the meeting on Thursday, September 24.

In a Notice of Motion he will propose that the council:

“Acknowledges the important contribution that visitors who use motor homes and campervans can make to Gwynedd’s economy, and welcome visitors who use appropriate facilities and respect our communities and environment;

“Expresses concern, however, regarding cases where vehicles stay for extended periods in places not intended for that purpose, occupying parking spaces, causing problems for residents and other users, and putting pressure on some of the county’s most sensitive and popular areas;

“Notes that the Council has already established dedicated Arosfan sites for motor homes, but that issues of inappropriate parking and overnight stays persist in several locations;

“Acknowledges constraints on the Council’s capacity and human resources can make it difficult to enforce in all locations at the same time, but it does not accept that a lack of capacity to enforce everywhere should mean that obvious and persistent problems cannot be addressed in certain locations.

“Therefore, the Council calls on Cabinet and the relevant Cabinet Member to address the problems arising from inappropriate parking and overnight stays by motorhomes and campervans across Gwynedd, and to consider what action can be taken to bring the situation under better control.”

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