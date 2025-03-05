Concerns raised over Russian interference with Senedd election

Emily Price

Concerns have been raised that Russian interference in the next Senedd election could see some newly elected MSs “spouting views bought and paid for by the Kremlin”.

Conservative MS Tom Giffard made the comments on Wednesday (March 6) after a topical question he planned to put to the First Minister was rejected by the Senedd’s Llywydd, Elin Jones.

The question read: “What steps is the Welsh Government taking to prevent Russian interference in Welsh elections?”

Mr Giffard’s intervention came a week after Reform UK’s former Wales leader, Nathan Gill, appeared in court accused of accepting money in exchange for making favourable statements about Russia in the European Parliament.

Gill has been charged with eight counts of bribery and one count of conspiracy to commit bribery.

Money

Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard that he had allegedly made statements in the European Parliament and in opinion pieces to news outlets which were “supportive of a particular narrative” which would “benefit Russia regarding events in Ukraine”.

He is alleged to have been tasked by Oleg Voloshyn on at least eight occasions to make specific statements in return for money.

The court also heard that he was stopped at Manchester Airport on September 13 2021 under the Counter Terrorism and Border Security Act 2019.

Gill was first elected as a UKIP member of the European Parliament in 2014.

His role ended when the UK left the EU in 2020 – at which point he was an MEP for the Brexit Party.

Gill led Reform UK’s 2021 Welsh Parliament election campaign but is no longer a member of the party.

He is due to appear at the Old Bailey on March 14.

Democracy

Mr Giffard says the case poses, “serious questions for the sanctity of our democracy in Wales.”

He said: “The last thing we need after the election are Senedd Members spouting views bought and paid for by the Kremlin.

“Unless the Welsh and UK Governments take this threat seriously, we run the risk of letting Russia run our democracy as we’ve seen in other parts of the world.

“We mustn’t be naive or complacent enough to assume it won’t happen here.

“I’m disappointed that the topical question was declined today by the Llywydd as it posed an opportunity to air this debate in public, but I promise to keep raising this issue and do all I can to tackle this problem wherever it arises.”

Rejected

Topical questions are urgent questions that can be put to the Welsh Government during a 20 minute slot in the Senedd on a Wednesday.

The questions are selected at the Llywydd’s discretion and must relate to a matter of national, regional or local significance.

If a question is rejected, the MS who submitted it is not given a reason why.

A spokesperson for the Llywydd said: “The process and criteria for considering topical question requests is set out in guidance to members.”

The Welsh Government was invited to comment.

