Concerns raised over ski slope and resort plans

Anthony Lewis Local Democracy Reporter

Concerns have been raised over the location, visual and ecological impact of a major ski slope and resort planned for south Wales.

The Rhydycar West development in Merthyr Tydfil includes plans for an indoor snow centre, an indoor tropical waterpark, an indoor activity centre, an outdoor activity area, up to 418 hotel rooms, up to 30 units of woodland lodge accommodation and up to 830 car parking spaces.

The planning application from Marvel Ltd covers land to the south west of the A470/A4102 roundabout but has been recommended for refusal by planning officers.

The site has historically been used for industrial activities with the remains of mine workings, spoil tips, canal and railway features still present on site, the planning report said.

There are some Scheduled Ancient Monuments (SAM) and a Grade II Listed building and the site forms part of the Merthyr Tydfil Landscape of Outstanding Historic Interest.

The site also includes the Cwmglo and Glyndyrus Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), the Rhydycar West Site of Importance for Nature Conservation (SINC), a portion of ancient woodland and some woodland which is covered by a tree preservation order (TPO).

A network of public rights of way crosses through the site and extends into the surrounding area.

Ecological loss

Blaencanaid Farm is proposed as an area to provide off site compensation and mitigation for any ecological loss that cannot be provided within the site and the applicant has submitted what’s called a sequential site search to justify the choice of Rhydycar West as the location for the proposal.

There were 141 public letters of support and 23 objections submitted to the council related to the application.

Those supporting the development mentioned the economic benefits, wealth creation boosting the local economy, job creation and training opportunities and positive impact upon local businesses from tourists visiting the local area from the development.

They also mentioned local supply chain benefits, increased visitor numbers, beneficial synergies with other attractions and that it was expected to drive further investment into the local area and Cardiff capital region.

They said there would be enhanced opportunities and experiences for the local population, improved wellbeing, health and recreation of the local population, reduced travel distance to the closest similar offering and that links by rail and road from Cardiff and beyond were very good.

They mentioned the incorporation of eco-friendly features, such as renewable energy and green infrastructure, the incorporation of green open spaces and that it would assist in the regeneration of the town through investment.

Opposition

But those opposed to the development mentioned that it was contrary to local and national planning policy, the adverse visual and landscape impact, the adverse impact upon historic designations, possible damage to the canal and concern over the impact on public rights of way.

They mentioned increased road congestion, air pollution, noise levels, litter and anti-social behaviour, destruction of natural habitat and concerns for the impact of the proposals on the ecology of the area.

They raised concerns about the destruction of the native tree population, the impact upon the Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), ground movement and damage to existing mine shafts.

They also mentioned increased flood risk and impact upon drainage and watercourses, an unsatisfactory demonstration of consideration of other sites.

limited availability of the facility due to use by professional ski teams and that the development would set an unwarranted precedence for further development in the wider area.

The planning report said that advice given within the pre-application response outlined significant concern with the proposed development due to its inappropriate location, sustainability, scale, visual impact, ecological impact and the conflicts with both national and local planning policies.

A design review meeting was then held with the Welsh Government’s Design Commission for Wales (DCfW) after which they issued a report which said that they were “unable to support the proposal” and setting out their “significant and fundamental concerns” in relation to sustainability, quality of design, the visual impact of the proposed development, its impact upon the landscape/landscape character, overall form of the proposed development and its failure to adhere to both national and local planning policy.

“Harm”

In recommending refusal, planning officers cited the loss of part of the Cwm Glo and Glyndyrus SSSI (Site of Special Scientific Interest), that it is not necessary for the management of the SSSI and that there is no agreed position in the development plan.

Another reason is that it does not provide appropriate mitigation and compensation measures in relation to the impact on the Rhydycar West SINC (Site of Importance for Nature Conservation) because of insufficient and out of date information which fails to demonstrate a net benefit for biodiversity and ecosystem resilience and fails to satisfy the requirements of a European Protected Species (EPS) licence.

And the third reason is that because of its scale, mass and changes to the landform, it would fail to effectively integrate with the surrounding context resulting in an unacceptable adverse visual impact on the landscape setting of the county borough and the character of the Merthyr Tydfil Landscape of Outstanding Historic Interest with a direct impact on the Merthyr West Flank SLA (Special Landscape Area).

In its conclusion, the report said “On balance the potential economic and social benefits including employment creation, significant private investment, and enhanced leisure facilities would not outweigh the harm identified to the important ecological and landscape value of the site.”

It is due to go before Merthyr Tydfil Council’s planning committee on Wednesday, March 12.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

