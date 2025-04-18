Concerns raised over solar farm construction impact

Twm Owen, local democracy reporter

Concerns for wildlife and how traffic will be managed during construction of a large solar farm have been raised by councillors.

Elgin Energy is seeking planning permission for a solar farm, and energy storage facility with 10 battery units, over a 45 hectare site at Pentre Bach, off Pentre Lane in Llantarnam.

The 20 mega watt operation could power 5,500 homes and due to its output is considered a development of national significance which will be decided by an inspector from government body Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW). It could be in place for 40 years.

Local impact report

Torfaen Borough Council will however submit a local impact report and members of its planning committee were asked to consider the application at a special meeting, on April 16, to ensure a response is provided ahead of PEDW’s May 15 deadline.

The frames for the panels will be 0.2 metres from the ground, with a maximum height of 2.4m and be pushed into the ground to a maximum depth of 1.4m.

The shiny glass panels measure 3.3m and will be placed in rows some four of six metres apart.

Planning officer Justin Jones said a number of points raised by councillors, and issues flagged up from various reports submitted by the applicants, are still being considered by several council departments.

Upper Cwmbran Labour councillor Steve Evans said he was concerned at loss of some hedgerow and said: “I’m concerned solar panels could have an adverse effect on feeding birds.”

Stuart Ashley, Labour councillor for Pontnewydd, said: “Some other places have sheep and cattle among them, I’ve noticed that in Somerset going down the motorway there are sheep among them.”

Special landscape area

Mr Jones said the site, some 450m south of Cwmbran and 700m north of Bettws, forms part of the Southern Lowlands special landscape area but is intended the panels and layout of the site would resemble the existing network of fields. Ecological reports are also being considered by the council ecologist.

Mr Jones said the developer’s submission there would be a “minor visual impact” is currently being assessed by the council while some footpaths could have to be diverted which is also being considered.

The plant would be connected to the National Grid by existing overhead power lines but Mr Jones said humming noise from the batter units are also being assessed by environmental health but the units are away from residential properties.

The department is also considering if there will be any glare from the panels impacting residents and they are sited so the glare doesn’t impact nearby roads.

Reform UK councillor for the Llantarnam ward, Alan Slade, said he was concerned highways issues raised during the pre-application process hadn’t been addressed.

“It is has not addressed any of it it and it is frankly quite disappointing,” said Cllr Slade.

Mr Jones said he’d encourage councillors to contact the inspector who will decide the application: “I think it would be good if you wrote to make that point to the inspector as well.”

Extra woodland and hedgerows are also proposed as part of the application.

The report was noted by the committee.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

