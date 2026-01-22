Concerns raised over ‘unpleasant’ toilet facilities on popular walking route

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

Planners have raised concerns over the issue of “unpleasant” toilet facilities at the start of a popular walking route.

Eryri National Park Authority is planning to replace the three portable toilets currently in operation at the Llyn Cwellyn car park at Rhyd Ddu, the start of one of Yr Wyddfa’s oldest routes leading to its summit.

It plans to install two environmentally friendly ‘zero discharge’ replacement loos, one clad in timber, the other steel, and to develop external waterless urinals.

The car park provides space for visitors wanting to access the popular Cwellyn route up Yr Wyddfa and the adjacent lakeside boardwalk and picnicking area. The Snowdon Ranger Hostel is also located just opposite the car park.

The plans, recommended for approval, are due to come before the next meeting of the park’s planning and access committee meeting on Wednesday, January 21.

The zero discharge toilets are proposed to sit behind an existing stone screen wall.

A report describes how information had been received acknowledging that “the current toilet provision at Cwellyn was unpleasant in hot/humid weather” and that there was no running water.

The existing facilities were also “wholly reliant on chemicals” to sanitise and deodorise the portable units.

“They require at least twice weekly service to empty the waste and replenish the chemicals during the peak season,” a report said.

“This has a significant direct and indirect carbon footprint in the transportation of waste, treatment off site as well as the production and transport of chemicals for sanitation.”

The plans also described how the proposal has been designed to ensure “environmental benefits” as no chemicals were needed with the new system.

“It is a more sustainable option as the fill rate is slow, resulting in significantly fewer trips to empty the tanks,” it noted.

“Information from the provider states that 1,000 uses shouldn’t raise the level by more than 100mm.

“Based on current use the proposed tanks will require emptying three times a year which is significantly less than the current situation.

“Having considered the above, it is considered that there is justification for the proposed means of sewerage disposal in this instance and that the principle of development is acceptable.”

The report also says the new toilets have been designed to be accessible, will provide a better provision for visitors, be more environmentally friendly, low maintenance and offer greater ease of access and emptying.

The Snowdon Ranger route is believed to be the earliest of the six main routes to the summit of Yr Wyddfa.

The way starts at the shores of Llyn Cwellyn, giving the path its Welsh name of Llwybr Cwellyn (Cwellyn Path).

It climbs gradually to the slopes of Moel Cynghorion and over to Bwlch Cwm Brwynog before ascending steeply above Clogwyn Du’r Arddu eventually merging with the Llanberis Path to the summit.