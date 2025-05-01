Concerns raised Severn Bridge closure could add hours to journey times

Twm Owen, local democracy reporter

Fears have been raised that the closure of the first Severn Bridge to lorries later this month could add hours to local journeys.

The M48 Severn Bridge, from Chepstow to Aust, is to have a weight limit imposed from Tuesday, May 27 meaning heavy goods vehicles over 7.5-tonnes, that currently make up around 10 per cent of the 32,000 vehicles that cross it every day, will need to use the second Severn crossing, the M4 Prince of Wales bridge to travel between Wales and England.

But Wales’ transport minister Ken Skates has been told local people fear further gridlock on in and around the M4 and trunk roads in Monmouthshire.

The bridges are operated by the UK Government’s National Highways agency but Monmouth Senedd Member Peter Fox asked in the Welsh Parliament what steps the Welsh Government is taking to reduce the impact on alternative routes.

Appalling congestion

Conservative Mr Fox, who said it is recognised the bridge closure is “essential” for strengthening works, said a “reconfiguration” of M4 junction 23, at Magor, would have to be kept under review but described the Highbeech roundabout as his “main area of concern”.

He said the area is “plagued by appalling congestion” and urged the Labour minister to find a date for an already promised visit to Chepstow to address traffic concerns.

Mr Fox said “immediate attention” is needed to Chepstow’s Highbeech roundabout: “HGVs could, quite conceivably,indeed, it’s likely, use this to access the A48 to head into England, if there are any closures on the Prince of Wales bridge, for instance. They will use it to access the A48 or even the A466 to Monmouth, to head to the M50, as a shortcut, if you like, through.”

Pinch point

Newport East Labour MS John Griffiths said he was concerned about the impact on junctions 23 and 23A of the M4 where lorries will have to “loop around” to head for the M4 bridge.

He said: “Recently, during closures of the M48 bridge, Magor and Undy residents found that journeys from their villages and towns to the M4, which normally take a few minutes, were taking, incredibly, almost two hours, because of the incredible congestion and the pinch point at that junction.

“So, unsurprisingly, they’re very concerned about the upcoming restrictions that we’re discussing in terms of HGVs and just what the consequences would be for them.”

Mr Skates said National Highways is organising workshops to discuss concerns which will include Monmouthshire County Council and said he and his officials will raise concerns over the Highbeech roundabout and they are investigating measures that could be put in place at junction 23A “to aid the local community”.

