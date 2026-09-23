Concerns raised that cheaper public transport is being exploited by county lines gangs

Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

Cheaper public transport for young people is being exploited by county lines drug gangs a youth worker has warned.

A one pound bus fare for young people up to the age of 21 is now available across Wales while tap and go pay services have been introduced for local rail journeys in south Wales offering substantially discounted travel for all ages.

However cheaper and more accessible travel is also aiding those involved in criminality said youth services manager for Monmouthshire County Council Josh Klein.

“The north and south of the county, and getting to places, is a lot more accessible and we’re finding county lines are so blurred for young people coming into the area. The gang stuff and vaping is now a lot easier as it is easier and cheaper to get to places,” said Mr Klein.

“Our staff are trained and have got their ears to the ground for any intelligence they need to share with the police and safeguarding issues. We are playing our part.”

He had also said the youth service supports young people who are vulnerable to county lines dealing, when gangs from larger cities target outlying and rural areas, and provides support for those who use vapes. Councillors have previously been told of concerns around links between illegal vapes and organised crime.

Mr Klein was presenting an overview of the youth service to the council’s people scrutiny committee and was asked if it promoted the cheaper travel options that have recently been introduced.

He said he was confident youth service staff discuss the cheaper travel with young people they work with, up to the age of 25, though most are aged 16 to 18. He also said he could ask youth workers to discuss public transport in lunch time clubs and school assemblies.

Promotion

He wasn’t aware of any specific social media promotion by the youth service of the £1 bus fare but said: “Young people are telling us they know about it.”

Conservative councillor for Goetre Fawr Jan Butler, who had asked about promotion of cheaper travel, said as a mother of two boys she was aware of its importance.

“It is a big thing for them to use public transport. It makes them more confident and then there are less barriers to working.”

Referring to Mr Klein’s comments she said: “Obviously there are downsides but any encouragement to get young people on buses or trains is good.”

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