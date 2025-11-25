Concerns raised that council house swaps with England could impact Welsh language

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

Concerns have been raised that council homes in “nice, coastal areas” being swapped with council houses in England could have a “significant impact” on the Welsh language.

Arfon Wyn, the councillor for Bro Aberffraw, Anglesey, raised the matter during a corporate scrutiny meeting of Anglesey County Council on Wednesday, November 18.

According to rules, a council house or housing association tenant can swap homes with other social tenants through the mutual exchange scheme.

The process is a way for social housing tenants to move without having to go on a waiting list.

During the meeting, Cllr Wyn said he wanted to ask a question and needed to “respond” to what was happening in his and fellow Bro Aberffraw councillor Cllr John Ifan Jones’s catchment area.

“There are a lot of homes still empty in Aberffraw, that are meant to be rented out to people who really need homes,” Cllr Wyn said.

“One thing that concerns me, is that people in the nice areas on the coast, so to speak, can swap homes with people in towns in England on Facebook.

“I know it is something to do with the government, unfortunately, but there are also homes that have been empty for quite a while in Aberffraw.

“We have had a few enquiries about this from the public and people in the area.

“These two things concern me, especially in my area, where there are nice places to retire to and so on, the impact on the Welsh language can be significant.”

Responding with regard to empty homes Cllr Carwyn Jones, said: “There is an empty homes officer in the council and it is possible to report homes to the officer and if these homes have come to look untidy they can be proactive and write to the owners and offer support to bringing them back into use.”

Cllr Wyn replied: “We have done that, and there are still some homes that have been empty since I have been a councillor.

“It causes concern and will reflect on our turn-around figures to get homes ready to put people back in to them.”

Also responding to the comments, the council’s leader Cllr Gary Pritchard said: “If you are aware of any particular homes that are council homes contact the portfolio holder and head of service with those references and they will be able to look into this.

“We are aware of some homes that have been bought back by the council to be used, but this takes more time due to the rules over renting homes.

“Regarding whether a social tenant can swap with a social tenant in another county or another country, that is legislation that we have no control over.

“Unfortunately we can’t stop anyone from making that arrangement, if two tenants come to an agreement, it’s legislation, we can’t intervene with that.”