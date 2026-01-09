Concerns raised that grant funding for home schooled children could dry up

Elgan Hearn – Local democracy reporter

Concerns have been raised that grants used by a county borough to fund staff that deal with children who are home schooled could dry up soon.

At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Children, Young People and Families scrutiny committee on Tuesday, January 6, the numbers of children who are “Electively Home Educated (EHE) was discussed by councillors as part of a wider report that also looked at Attendance and Exclusions.

The report showed that the number of children being taught at home was 164 in 2025 which is up from 137 in 2024,

Interim head of school inclusion Julie Sambrook said that it was a “concern” to see the highest numbers coming from those in Years 9, 10, and 11 as they represented 53.1 per cent of the total figure.

Ms Sambrook said: “Some would never have gone to school – but our numbers in Years 10 and 11 are up.”

Ms Sambrook explained that the council’s has a dedicated EHE officer who has a duty to check up on the child.

Ms Sambrook said: “72 per cent were contacted with a home visit and the child was spoken with.”

But 2.4 per cent of families refused to engage and allow a visit to take place.

Ms Sambrook told councillors that the EHE officer will attempt three visits a year to every family and these also include online meetings.

Ms Sambrook said: “But if we have not seen the child there could be safeguarding concerns.”

This means that a referral to Social Services could be made about the child.

Ms Sambrook said: “I want to highlight that planning for the long term and maintaining a sustainable workforce in relation to education welfare and the educated other than at school provision currently being offered through the inclusion and youth service is a challenge, because these officers are grant funded.

“It quite difficult because you never know if those grants are going to continue to come in.”

She added that “with all the best will in the world” the council could have “fantastic plans” to deal with the issue in the future, but without funding for staff, it would all be for nothing.

Ms Sambrook said: “It’s difficult for staff as they are always wondering if their contract is going to be extended.

“As a manager it can also be difficult when you know you have some really good people that are affecting positive change and support to families and they may not be in post going forward.”

Committee chairman Cllr Wayne Hodgins (Brynmawr – Independent group) said: “The committee and wider council take on board regarding forward planning and budgetary constraints.”

Councillors voted to accept the report.