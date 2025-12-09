Concerns raised that new railway Bill will ‘lock in’ unfair funding system for Wales

Concerns have been raised that the UK Government’s Railways Bill will lock Wales into a “broken funding and governance system” and fail to recognise the need to devolve powers over railways.

The new legislation will fundamentally reform Britain’s railways by creating a single public body to run infrastructure and passenger services under one entity.

Ahead of the first debate on the Bill in the House of Commons on Tuesday (December 9), Plaid Cymru’s transport spokesperson, Ann Davies, warned that while the legislation may simplify rail operations in England, it fails to address Wales’ lack of control over its own rail infrastructure.

Davies said it was a “travesty” that a nation which built the first steam locomotive, supplied the steel and coal that powered the UK’s railways is the “only nation in Great Britain without control of its own network”.

The Railways Bill will create Great British Railways, integrating track and train operations, centralising long-term planning, ticketing and service management for England.

But under the Bill, Wales will remain tied into an “England and Wales” structure, despite transport being a partly devolved responsibility to Wales.

Plaid Cymru has criticised the legislation because it doesn’t include the devolution of Wales’ rail infrastructure – Unlike Scotland, which has had full control over rail since 2005 and produces its own long-term rail strategy.

The party claimed that the Bill will see the continuation of a “broken split” in responsibilities with different governments controlling different parts of the Welsh network.

Ahead of the debate, Ann Davies said: “This bill makes sense for England. However, it does not work for Wales. It fails to address our lack of control over the Welsh rail track, where two governments manage different parts of what should be a single network.

“This split makes planning railways in the best interests of the people of Wales almost impossible.

“We can see this in the broken promise to electrify the South Wales Mainline beyond Cardiff, or even to start work on the equivalent line in the north.

“Scotland, by contrast, controls its rail network and sets its own strategy, giving Scottish ministers real influence over Great British Railways.

“Under this Bill, Welsh ministers can only ask to be consulted – Wales does not want consultation, we deserve control.

“This Government is following the old adage: ‘For Wales, see England.’ It is a travesty that a nation which built the first steam locomotive, supplied the steel and coal that powered the UK’s railways, is the only nation in Great Britain without control of its own network.

“Plaid Cymru is clear: Welsh rail should be in Welsh hands. It is time to devolve rail to Wales.”

On Monday (December 8) the Liberal Democrats accused the UK Government of shortchanging Wales on rail funding by classifying the Liverpool to Hull Northern Powerhouse Rail project as an “England and Wales” scheme.

It came after the government’s controversial handling of the HS2 rail link and the classification of the Oxford to Cambridge East-West Rail project.

The Libs Dems say the misclassification of the three schemes will see Wales lose out on roughly £6 billion because by designating them as “England and Wales” projects the UK Government avoids triggering Barnett consequentials.

The UK Government said the Lib Dems claims are “untrue”.

MP for Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe, David Chadwick, said his party will not support the Railways Bill ahead of its second reading.

Like Plaid, he argued that the Bill hands even greater control over Welsh railways to Whitehall while denying Wales the powers already held by Scotland.

Chadwick said: “This Bill fails Wales. It centralises power in Whitehall, ignores decades of underinvestment, and leaves rural communities like mine at the back of the queue yet again.

“Scotland gets real control over its railways, Wales gets nothing. Not a single new power. Not a single guarantee of fair investment.

“Wales deserves equality, not second-class status. That’s why we won’t support this Bill in its current form.”