Coney Beach in Porthcawl evacuated after reports of ride derailing

Emergency services have been called out to Porthcawl’s Coney Beach following reports of injuries and a ride derailing.

The incident which happened this evening centred around the Wacky Worm ride, with reports of injuries sustained,

According to a witness, at approximately 5.50pm, the ride derailed at Coney Beach Pleasure Park. The witness said that park owners quickly helped people off the ride, and ladders were brought out for those who couldn’t reach the ground on their own.

A South Wales Police spokesman said: “Officers and other emergency services are in attendance at Coney Beach Amusement Park, Porthcawl, Bridgend, following an accident involving one of the rides.

“Please avoid the area to allow emergency services access.

“More updates will be made available when appropriate.”

A statement by the owners of Coney Beach was posted on their Facebook page. It read: “Due to an incident on a third-party ride not owned by Coney Beach, we were instructed by the police to clear the site for further investigation.

“We apologise for the disruption and will be providing refunds to affected guests as soon as possible. We will be releasing instructions on refunds shortly.

“We thank you for your cooperation.”

Last month the funfair announced that the historic attraction would close later this year.

The message by the Evans family read: “It is with heavy hearts we would like to share with you personally that this season at Coney Beach will be our last. We will be closing our gates for the final time this October.

“It’s the end of an era, for over one hundred years we and other showmen and their families have lived and worked in Porthcawl helping to make it a busy seaside destination. Bringing fun, laughter and fond memories to so many.

“We will miss it greatly and while we are sad to see our time here come to an end we are forever grateful to have had the opportunity to have been part of so many generations of families lives, young and old.

“Thank you for sharing our love of ‘all the fun of the fair’ and the legacy that Coney Beach leaves.”

