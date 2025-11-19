Conference shines spotlight on good practice when promoting Welsh

Organisations operating in Wales came together at a conference in Wrexham yesterday (18 November) to share experiences of good practice using the Welsh language when offering and delivering services.

Organised by the Welsh Language Commissioner, the event aimed to share good practice and promote new ways of working across all sectors in Wales.

The event was held ahead of the launch of the Commissioner’s annual campaign, Defnyddia dy Gymraeg (Use your Welsh), which this year will focus on celebrating twenty years of the Iaith Gwaith scheme.

According to Deputy Welsh Language Commissioner, Osian Llywelyn, many organisations are pioneering in their use of Welsh, and it is important that we hear from, and learn about them.

He shared: “In our strategic plan, one of our main objectives is to improve the quality of services available in Welsh, and thereby increase their use.

“In discussions with various organisations, what is encouraging to note is that many are already considering innovative ways to ensure that Welsh is visible and heard in every element of their work, and as a result, it is more prominent in their public services.

“Today is therefore an opportunity to hear and understand more about how those plans are being implemented.

“It is timely that the conference is being held as we look ahead to our annual Defnyddia dy Gymraeg campaign, which this year will focus on celebrating twenty years of the Iaith Gwaith scheme.

“The orange badge has been successful in encouraging people to chat and use Welsh, and our hope is that today’s conference will provide a further boost to increasing the visibility of Welsh in our everyday lives.”

“Sharing our vision”

The conference was held at Coleg Cambria, Wrexham, and among the contributors will be representatives from Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board, Principality Building Society, the youth charity GISDA, and Stephen Rule, or the “Doctor Cymraeg” as he is better known.

Also contributing was Elen Mai Nefydd, Associate Pro Vice-Chancellor (Welsh language, Culture and Heritage) at Wrexham University.

Elen said: “I’m really looking forward to contributing to this conference, which is being held right on our doorstep, as it were. From our perspective, it’s an opportunity to talk about the framework we’ve put in place here over the past three years with the aim of bringing Welsh to life at Wrexham University.

“The university is now more broadly committed to Welsh by ensuring that the language, culture and heritage are themes across our everyday work.

“The focus is not only on developing academic provision through Welsh, but also on developing services through the medium of Welsh to enable our students to gain the necessary skills to live and work confidently through the language.

“I’m looking forward to sharing our vision and hearing from others about their experiences.”

Over 130 people attended the conference in Wrexham. The Defnyddia dy Gymraeg campaign will officially launch on Monday, 24 November, and more information can be found by following this link.