Conservation area concerns over new student accommodation block

A car park in Cardiff city centre has been earmarked for new plans to build another student accommodation block in the city.

Sedna Group Ltd’s proposed new building, planned for the car park opposite Christadelphian Hall on Museum Avenue, would be made up of 42 flats.

The building, which would also be behind Grade II-listed 33-34 Park Place, includes plans for cycle parking and a private courtyard.

Chief among the concerns of those opposed to the plans are the proposed scale of the building and its potential impact on the Cathays Park conservation area.

‘Sensitive’

A design and access statement produced on behalf of the developers argues student accommodation in Cardiff is “much needed” and calls the existing car park “detrimental” to the character of the area.

It adds: “Our client’s vision is to provide a sensitive, contemporary intervention alongside an imposing four storey building.”

Conservation areas in Cardiff are places in the city the council considers to be of special architectural or historical interest.

A designated area is monitored by the council and allows it to guide change, ensuring the character of the place is protected.

Conservation areas

There are 27 conservation areas in Cardiff. Cathays Park includes the city’s grand civic centre which was developed in the early 1900s.

The design and access statement for the student flats mentions a past appraisal document on Cathays Park.

This stated a demand for office space has had a negative impact on the conservation area.

The design and access statement continues: “The proposed works will infill that gap on Museum Place, which will help obscure the buildings to the rear of 33-34 Park Place along with all back elevations of Park Lane that were never meant to be on display as it is now.

“In addition, the development will provide much-needed student accommodation units for the city centre and bring back the formal residential use of the area.

“The proposal is also an economically viable way of improving the existing boundary conditions of the properties which contributes to the traditional feel of the conservation area and ensures its continued upkeep.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

