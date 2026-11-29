Luke James

Spain is set to have a far-right party in government for the first time since the end of the Franco dictatorship, putting Madrid once again at odds with Catalonia and the Basque Country which voted heavily for left-wing parties.

Vox, which counts former members of the Francoist Falange party among its founders and leadership, is on course to win more than 50 seats in the Spanish Congress, an increase of around 20 compared to the last election in 2023.

That will be enough to help the conservative Popular Party (PP), which is set to finish first with 133 seats, to form a majority and oust Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

The results definitively end the idea of a “Spanish exception” to the rise of far-right parties in Europe, and could give renewed impetus to independence movements if the right-wing coalition follow through on threats to centralise powers and attack language rights.

Sanchez has succeeded in taking the heat out of constitutional issues since becoming Prime Minister in 2019, two years after the last PP government used riot police to violently break-up Catalonia’s independence referendum, most notably by negotiating an amnesty for Catalan politicians.

Sanchez’s Socialist party topped the poll in only two provinces outside of Catalonia and the Basque Country, but still only lost a handful of seats as progressive voters rallied around the largest left-wing party in the face of the threat of the far-right.

That however came at the expense of its left-wing coalition partners. Broad Front, led by former Barcelona mayor Ada Colau, won just 10 seats, 21 fewer than the far-left bloc won in 2023, when it entered government with the Socialists.

Left-wing pro-independence parties which supported the Sanchez government have made gains in Catalonia, the Basque Country, and Galicia, but not on the scale needed to compensate for the Broad Front’s losses.

In the Basque Country, the Socialists won the most seats, but pro-independence Bildu won seven seats (+1) and won the popular vote for the first time.

Bildu parliamentarian Nerea Kortajarena said that the Basque Country would defeat the “reactionary bloc”, and that the left-wing independence movement will end the night “stronger.”

In Catalonia, the Socialist party topped the poll in all four provinces. The pro-independence Republican Left of Catalonia won 11 seats (+4), but its lead candidate Gabriel Rufian said the wider results meant there would be no celebrations and called for a period of “reconstruction.”

Together for Catalonia

Their gains come at the expense of Together for Catalonia, the centre-right pro-independence party of exiled former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont, which suffered its worst ever result and lost two of its seven seats.

The party were responsible for sparking the snap election by voting down two housing bills brought forward after an outcry caused by the eviction of a pensioner from her home of 70 years.

Galicia voted heavily for the PP, whose leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo comes from the country, but the Galician National Bloc won two seats for the first time in 15 years.

Regionalist parties have also made historic breakthroughs, winning four seats in Andalusia and three seats in Valencia.

Read more: How Catalan conservatives caused Spanish elections by repeating the SNP’s historic error to bring down Callaghan