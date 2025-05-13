Conservative MP Patrick Spencer charged with two counts of sexual assault

Conservative MP Patrick Spencer has been charged with two counts of sexual assault allegedly carried out at central London’s Groucho club.

The Crown Prosecution Service said on Tuesday that Spencer, the MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, had been charged following two alleged incidents at the famous private members club in August 2023.

Frank Ferguson, head of the CPS special crime and counter-terrorism division, said the allegations involved two separate women.

Spencer, 37, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on June 16.

Criminal proceedings

Mr Ferguson added: “The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant are now active and that he has the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Spencer was first elected to Parliament last year with a majority of 4,290.

