Conservative MS backs Labour minister in Welsh language row

Emily Price

A Conservative Senedd Member has defended a Labour minister in a row about the Welsh language and called for an end to “discrimination against non-Welsh speakers”.

In a lengthy social media post, former Welsh Tory leader, Andrew RT Davies, said attacks on non-Welsh speakers were “completely unacceptable”.

Davies expressed support for Labour MP for Cardiff East, Jo Stevens, who was recently criticised because she only used English on leaflets and social media in her role as a Member of Parliament.

Stevens also represents Wales in Sir Keir Starmer’s UK Government cabinet.

Last month, she had told one of her constituents that she only communicated in English because “almost every elector speaks English”.

In an email shared to a Welsh language Facebook page, the UK minister said: “There is no statutory requirement for Members of Parliament to provide bilingual communications”, adding that she recognised the importance of the Welsh language.

The Welsh Labour Government currently has a target of one million people speaking the Welsh language by 2050.

Plaid Cymru’s Cefin Campbell accused Stevens of showing “an incredible lack of respect and a dinosaur-like attitude” to the Welsh language.

In a post published to X, Andrew RT Davies said the Welsh Secretary’s explanation “made perfect sense”.

He wrote: “Attacks on non-Welsh speakers are completely unacceptable.

“I’ll always stand up for those facing them. It doesn’t matter who they are.

“But this does leave me in the unusual position of speaking in support of Labour’s Secretary of State for Wales, Jo Stevens.

“In recent days, Jo has come under sustained attacks for communicating in English.

“Plaid Cymru separatist Senedd member Cefin Campbell called her a ‘dinosaur’.

“Jo’s explanation made perfect sense. English is spoken by almost all of her constituents. Welsh is not.

“To put things in perspective, over 80% of Welsh people do not speak the language. They’re English-only speakers. And that’s fine.

“But Plaid Cymru separatists take a different view. They think they have a monopoly on Welshness.

“Campbell’s vitriol shows how Plaid treats people they don’t consider their own.

“In recent times, we’ve seen more and more discrimination against non-Welsh speakers.

“The decision to choose Welsh-only constituency names for the Senedd elections is a good example.

“For democracy to function, people need to recognise and identify with the electoral units in which they vote. A sense of place is vital.

“In my own constituency, the Vale of Glamorgan and Bridgend, the Welsh name is not commonly used.

“When people see the name ‘Pen-y-bont Bro Morgannwg’, they won’t recognise it. They’ll consequently feel excluded.

“Be assured I’ll continue speaking out on this. I don’t care if there’s a backlash.

“My duty isn’t ensuring I have an easy life. It’s standing up for the people I’m privileged to represent.”

It’s understood that Davies’ social media posts are largely penned by Vale of Glamorgan Councillor, George Carroll.

In recent days, Davies has also taken to social media to support Labour Senedd Member Mike Hedges.

The MS for Swansea East last week warned that if Plaid Cymru came to power at the election in May, the party would, “Devolve devolve devolve until there’s nothing left to devolve.”

Sharing a clip of Hedges’ speech to X, Davies wrote: “Plaid Cymru separatists will salami slice Wales to independence, by devolving more powers to the Senedd until there’s nothing left. Mike Hedges is right.”

Plaid Cymru was invited to comment but did not respond.