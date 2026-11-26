Emily Price

A Conservative Senedd Member has been subjected to online abuse after speaking out in defence of the Llywydd and ticking off a Reform MS during a debate on his removal.

Bangor Conwy Môn MS Janet Finch-Saunders hit back at Facebook trolls who targeted her after she shared a clip showing Members from all parties – except Reform and Tory MS Andrew RT Davies – giving a standing ovation to the Senedd’s Speaker, Huw Irranca-Davies.

The reaction came after Reform ended a two week boycott of Senedd proceedings by tabling a unsuccessful motion to oust the Llywydd.

The motion was brought in support of Joe Martin, who was banned from speaking in the Chamber after making offensive remarks.

Martin responded to Finch-Saunders’ clip on X branding the Tories in Wales “totally spineless and ineffectual”.

In her post, Finch-Saunders called for the Wales’ political institution, processes and Llywydd to be respected, slamming Reform’s boycott and no confidence motion as a “disrespectful disruption”.

The clip shared by the Conservative MS also featured footage of her challenging Reform Chief Whip Llyr Powell during the debate.

Unlike Welsh Labour, Plaid Cymru and the Green Party, the Welsh Conservatives did not nominate a Member to speak in defence of Irranca-Davies, although they did vote against Reform’s attempt to remove him.

However, Finch-Saunders chose to call for an intervention as Powell repeatedly jabbed his hand up and down in the air while shouting across the Chamber as he replied to the debate.

Finch-Saunders pointed out that the Llywydd had just given a 15-minute speech reminding Members of how parliamentarians should behave.

She said: “I’ve been here 16 years, and I’ve loved every single day that I’ve been in this Chamber. It’s an honour. It’s a privilege. You are honoured. You are privileged to be sat in this Chamber.

“If I were you, I would just lower the tone, because we gave a standing ovation. I would have stood up for longer.”

Finch-Saunders went on to suggest that, unlike the Llywydd, Powell would be unlikely to receive a standing ovation from any party other than his own.

Reform supporters flooded the comments section of Finch-Saunders’ post, with several directing an offensive slur against people with learning disabilities at the Conservative MS.

Finch-Saunders’ later limited who could comment on her post.

It came after a separate post the Tory MS published last week in which she slammed Reform’s “bad behaviour”.

Finch-Saunders had prepared a contribution in repose to a debate Reform had tabled on free speech.

However, the party later withdrew the debate, choosing to instead continue their boycott of proceedings.

Finch-Saunders wrote: “This is beyond belief. Only yesterday, they should have been present to scrutinise their first budget since their election.

“They did not turn up. Some were spotted drinking in a local bar in Cardiff Bay.”

The Welsh Conservative also called for Reform Members to face sanctions, including having their pay withdrawn.

When a Reform supporter claimed in the comments that the party’s Members were still working in their constituencies, Finch-Saunders set the record straight, pointing out that the group was in Cardiff Bay.

She later posted a question to her Facebook page asking if Senedd Members should receive their full pay when refusing to attend Plenary.

When Reform supporters flooded the comments to defend the party’s absence, Finch-Saunders hit back, pointing out that its Members had been photographed drinking in a pub while other parties debated the Welsh Government’s budget.

When another commenter accused the Senedd of denying Reform its freedom of speech, Finch-Saunders argued that Martin’s behaviour had gone “beyond the boundaries”.

She also told the commenter that Reform Members had informed her they had been “whipped” not to attend Plenary sessions.

It comes after Finch-Saunders was verbally attacked on social media by Reform UK MS Joe Martin following an interview she gave regarding his Senedd speaking ban.

The Welsh Conservative deleted a clip of her Sharp End TV appearance after Martin published a comment beneath it dismissing Finch-Saunders as a “glorified county councillor” who offers “nothing of value” to the Welsh Parliament.

He also alleged that she treats her staff “appallingly” and stated she would be “forgotten”.

Finch-Saunders condemned the insults and slurs directed at her as “disgusting”, adding that some bordered on being “libellous”.