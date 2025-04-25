Conservatives bring forward Senedd motion calling for discipline to be restored in Welsh schools

Emily Price

The Conservatives are set to bring forward a Senedd debate calling for urgent action to improve pupil behaviour and tackle violence in Welsh schools.

The party says the issue of discipline in schools across Wales has reached a “critical point” with “concerning statistics” highlighting an urgent need for action.

Recent data has revealed that fixed-term exclusions among secondary school pupils have tripled over a seven-year period.

Additionally, reports of physical assaults on teachers and knife-related incidents are at their highest recorded levels.

Challenges

In February, a 14-year-old girl was found guilty of attempted murder after two teachers and a pupil were stabbed at a school in Carmarthenshire.

The Welsh Government says “schools can take immediate and permanent action to expel any pupil in possession of a weapon”.

The Conservatives have raised concerns that the relationship between parents and teachers has become “strained” in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The party says this has further complicated efforts to “maintain a safe and productive learning environment”.

Action

Shadow Secretary for Education, Natasha Asghar says an increase in worrying incidents at Welsh schools underscores escalating challenges within the education system.

She said: “Under Labour’s watch, the situation in our schools is deeply concerning with record levels of physical assaults on teachers, a tripling of fixed term exclusions and an increase in knife-related incidents on school grounds.

“Teachers, students and parents are all affected by the escalating lack of discipline. Immediate action is needed to reverse these trends and restore safety and order in our schools.

“We must take a firm stand against violence and misconduct to foster an environment where everyone can feel safe and pupils can thrive.

“The Welsh Conservatives are committed to enhancing the safety and well-being of students and teachers while rebuilding trust between schools and families.”

Violence

In the Senedd next week, the Tory Senedd group will bring forward a debate on tackling school violence.

The motion will call on the Welsh Government to implement a “robust strategy” to improve discipline and behaviour management in schools.

It will also call on Welsh ministers to ensure exclusion from schools and pupil referral units guidance is updated to ensure those carrying a weapon are excluded.

The Welsh Government was invited to comment.

