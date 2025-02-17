Conservatives to force Senedd vote on corridor care in Welsh hospitals

Emily Price

The Conservatives will bring forward a debate in the Senedd this week calling on the Welsh Government to take urgent action on hospital corridor care in Wales.

It comes following a report by the Royal College of Nursing which concluded that the practice is “unsafe, undignified, and unsustainable”.

Corridor care involves patients being treated in hallways and other inappropriate settings due to bed shortages.

Concerns have been raised that the practice compromises patient safety and dignity as well as delaying timely treatment.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has made eight recommendations in its ‘On the Frontline of the UK’s Corridor Care Crisis’ report to eradicate corridor care in Wales.

Key steps

Key steps include an increase in weekend staffing to enable faster discharges, restoring district nurse numbers to 2010 levels, and investing in social care to ensure patients can transition from hospitals to appropriate care settings.

The RCN has also called for a pause on hospital bed reductions and a review of capacity to ensure adequate care in community and hospital settings.

The organisation says the “most vulnerable in society” bear the brunt of corridor care whilst for nurses, it worsens workloads and contributes to burnout.

Helen Whyley, Executive Director of RCN Wales, said: “Nurses are facing immense challenges in maintaining high standards of patient care amidst the growing prevalence of corridor and chair care in hospitals.

“The RCN’s recent report starkly highlights the stories of nurses who are striving to provide quality care in these difficult conditions. Despite the lack of proper facilities and the strain of overcrowded hospitals, nurses continue to demonstrate remarkable dedication and resilience.

“They often work long hours under intense pressure, ensuring that patients receive the best possible care even when resources are stretched thin.

“Our recommendations provide a clear and achievable roadmap to ensure patients receive care in the right place, at the right time, and by the right professional. The nursing workforce is ready to lead the way – but we need the Welsh government to act now.”

Motion

In the Senedd on Wednesday (February 19), the Tories will bring forward a motion calling on the Welsh Government to immediately implement all eight of the recommendations made by the RCN.

Speaking ahead of the debate, Shadow Health Secretary James Evans said: “Under the Welsh Labour Government, people in Welsh hospitals continue to be treated in unsafe, undignified and unacceptable environments.

“On Labour’s watch, we’ve seen hospital beds axed, hospitals downgraded, and new ones promised but not delivered, and Emergency Department performance that is worse than elsewhere in Great Britain.

“In the Senedd next week, we’re calling on the Welsh Labour Government to enact the Royal College of Nursing’s eight recommendations to ensure urgent action and transparency on corridor care in Wales.”

The Welsh Government says it does not endorse the routine care of patients in unsuitable environments – but there are occasions when the NHS faces “exceptional pressures”.

A spokesperson said: “We do not endorse the routine care or treatment of individuals in non-clinical or unsuitable environments, nor any situations where the quality of care, privacy, or dignity of patients is compromised.

“However, there are occasions when the NHS faces exceptional pressures, such as during periods of increased demand or public health emergencies.

“These pressures, which are not unique to Wales, highlight the importance of accessing the right care in the right place such as minor injury units and pharmacies. This enables the NHS to prioritise care for the most critically ill patients.

“We continue to work with NHS leaders on national programmes, such as the Six Goals for Urgent and Emergency Care, to address these challenges.”

