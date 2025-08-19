Construction begins on 103 new city-centre homes

Construction is underway on a new scheme set to provide over 100 affordable homes for local families and older residents in Cardiff.

Delivered in partnership between United Welsh, Cardiff Council and Welsh Government, the development on Sanatorium Road in Canton will include a mix of 71 apartments and 32 houses to the area. Of the apartments, 50 will be designed specifically for people aged 55 and over, supporting independent living.

The homes will be available for social rent and allocated to people from the Cardiff Council Common Housing Waiting List.

Community benefits

Located in the centre of Canton, the site offers access to parks, shops, and local amenities, making it a desirable location for future residents.

The project is expected to generate over £2.5 million in community benefits, including new jobs and apprenticeship opportunities and investment in local initiatives.

The timber frame structures for the homes will be manufactured by Celtic Offsite, a social enterprise within the United Welsh Group, at their factory in Caerphilly. These structures will arrive on site complete with insulation and windows, with final construction carried out by developer Vistry.

The homes will be built to the highest energy efficiency standards, including rooftop solar panels and air source heat pumps to help reduce energy costs for future residents.

Regeneration

Victoria Bolton, Director of Development and Regeneration at United Welsh, said: “We’re pleased to be working in partnership with Cardiff Council and Welsh Government to bring these high-quality, affordable homes to Canton. This development will provide much-needed housing and reflects our commitment to building communities where people can thrive.

“The benefits created through new jobs, training opportunities, and investment in the local community are just as important as the homes themselves, and we’re excited to see the positive impact this project will bring to the area.”

Cllr Lynda Thorne, Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities at Cardiff Council, said: “It’s fantastic to see 103 new affordable homes on the way in Canton—this is a real boost for the area. With a mix of apartments and houses, including homes designed for older residents, this development will help meet the growing demand for sustainable, quality housing in the city and support people to live well in their communities.”

The development is funded by Welsh Government’s Social Housing Grant and the Cardiff Capital Region’s Viability Gap Fund, a £35m grant programme to bring forward stalled sites for development across the Cardiff Capital Region. Work is expected to be complete in late 2027.

