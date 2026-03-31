Construction begins on social housing to transform former railway site

Lewis Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Works to build new homes that will be used for social rent on a former disused railway site are under way.

The plans will see the creation of 21 “energy-efficient homes” on land off Croft Goch Road in Kenfig Hill.

The development led by Valleys to Coast Housing Association will see the regeneration of the Bridgend brownfield site which is accessed through Waterhall Road.

Once completed it will provide a mix of one-bedroom flats along with two-, three-, and four-bedroom houses that are designed to meet a range of local housing needs.

The approved plans say they will also bring ecological enhancements to land adjacent to the site with a contribution of around £40,000 to be given towards local education facility improvements and £20,000 towards enhancements to recreation facilities.

The scheme will be funded through the Welsh Government’s social housing grant programme with Blaenavon-based contractors P&P Builders appointed to deliver the scheme.

A spokesman for Valleys to Coast said the enabling works, which include road construction, were now under way at the site with the first homes expected to be completed towards the end of 2027.

Director of growth and partnerships at Valleys to Coast Rob Green added: “Regenerating this former railway site is a great example of how we can bring brownfield land back into use to deliver much-needed high-quality homes for our communities.

“Working in partnership with Bridgend County Borough Council and Welsh Government has enabled us to unlock this site and maximise its potential, not only through new homes but also through investment in local infrastructure, education, and green spaces.

“We are committed to delivering sustainable homes that support our customers to live well while also creating long-term benefits for the wider community.”

The beginning of the works come just months after the Welsh housing association submitted separate plans to regenerate and transform a Bridgend town centre building into their new headquarters.

These were given in to Bridgend County Borough Council in 2025 in order to regenerate the well-known Wyndham House in Wyndham Street, Bridgend, moving around 300 members of staff from their current location in Tremains Road.