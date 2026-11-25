Nation Cymru staff

A north Wales-based construction firm has strengthened its workforce as it continues to respond to growing demand, supported by an order book worth more than £325 million.

Wynne Construction has welcomed seven new recruits to the business, bringing together emerging and experienced construction professionals, as the company continues to expand its capacity across both its site-based and design teams.

The family-owned business, which is celebrating its centenary in 2026, is currently delivering £228 million worth of on-site work, with a further £99 million worth of schemes going through pre-construction.

One recent addition to the team is design and bid manager Peter Fisk, who brings more than 15 years of experience in architectural practice and an established working relationship with Wynne, having collaborated with the contractor on a number of education projects in his previous role.

During this time, he has been involved with projects including the remodelling of Denbigh High School, the new Kings Moat Primary School in Chester, the North West Wales Joint Archive in Mold, and CanfodAu, the Centre for Engineering and Innovation for Wrexham University.

Peter said: “Having worked alongside Wynne on several projects over many years, I already knew the team and how the business operates. That existing relationship has made joining the company a natural next step in my career.

“Moving from architectural practice into contractor-side design management gives me the opportunity to apply my experience to design coordination, buildability and project delivery, working closely with consultants, specialists and our internal project teams.”

Pre-construction director Andy Garner, who has worked with Peter on several projects, said: “It’s brilliant to have someone as qualified and experienced as Peter on board.

“He’ll be a huge asset when it comes to delivering some of the exciting developments ahead.”

Another of the recruits is 22-year-old assistant site manager Jacek Zawisza, who originally joined on a summer work placement as part of his construction management degree.

Having made a positive impression, Wynne offered the Grŵp Llandrillo Menai and Bangor University student a role while also allowing him to continue his studies.

He spends three days on live projects and two in the classroom, allowing him to translate his knowledge into hands-on experience.

Jacek, who is currently working on the Aethwy Extra Care project in Anglesey, said: “I’m enjoying the increased responsibility the position brings as well as the opportunity to put theory into practice while seeing these huge developments take shape.

“Everyone has been extremely supportive and welcoming, which has made it easier for me to settle in and balance both my studies and practical work.

“I’m making the most of meeting new people, shadowing colleagues, and learning on the job, as it offers different benefits than those gained by studying it in the classroom.

“Going forward, I’m eager to grow at the company, earn my degree, and gain the experience and qualifications needed to progress towards the role of site manager.”

Joining Peter and Jacek at Wynne are design manager Keith Alderman, site managers Dylan Davies and David Reed, and assistant site managers Harry Phillips and Tom Williams.

Chris Wynne, managing director at Wynne Construction, said: “Our team have been fundamental to our success, and welcoming new people to strengthen our operations at all levels is fantastic.

“As we continue to deliver high-profile and complex schemes across Wales and the North West of England in our centenary year and beyond, we look forward to further investing in our workforce.”

The firm is continuing to recruit for roles across Wales including an estimator, contracts manager, project manager, and site manager.

To view current vacancies, visit www.wynneconstruction.co.uk