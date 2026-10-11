Construction underway on 34 new affordable homes in mid Wales

Nation.Cymru Staff

Work has begun on 34 new council homes across two sites in mid Wales, including 16 bungalows on the site of a former school.

Construction is now underway on affordable homes at sites in Welshpool, at the former Gungrog School, and Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant, near the Maes yr Esgob estate.

Powys County Council is working with SJ Roberts Construction Ltd to deliver the schemes, which form part of the council’s programme to increase the supply of high-quality, sustainable housing to help meet housing demand in the area.

Cllr Matthew Dorrance, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for a Fairer Powys, said: “It was fantastic to see work begin on these much-needed council homes.

“They represent another important step in our commitment to providing secure, affordable and high-quality homes for people across Powys.

“Council homes are key to ending the housing emergency, and these developments show the progress we are making to increase their supply across the county.

“They will help meet a range of local housing needs, giving individuals and families the opportunity to put down roots in the communities they know.

“Their energy-efficient design will also help residents manage household costs, while supporting our ambition to build a Stronger, Fairer, Greener Powys.

“I look forward to seeing both developments take shape and the lasting difference they will make for residents and the wider community.”

Council-appointed contractor SJ Roberts Construction Ltd will deliver 34 insulated, energy-efficient homes across the two developments.

Mike Sambrook, Managing Director at SJ Roberts Construction, said: “It’s great to see work underway on these developments and to mark that milestone alongside the team at Powys County Council.

“These schemes build on our growing relationship with the council and we’re proud to be supporting a number of important projects across the county.

“As a locally based contractor, we take real pride in delivering projects that will have a lasting impact on the communities around us.

“These 34 homes have been designed to provide high-quality, energy-efficient accommodation that responds directly to local housing need, and we’re looking forward to seeing both schemes take shape over the coming months.”

In Welshpool, 16 bungalows will be built on the former Gungrog School site, while in Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant, 18 homes will be built, including one, two and three-bedroom houses and bungalows, as well as one-bedroom flats, to provide a range of affordable homes.

Part-funded by the Welsh Government, the homes will be owned and managed by Powys County Council and allocated through the Common Housing Register.

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