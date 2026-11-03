Consulation launched on plans for eight new railway stations

Richard Youle, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for eight new railway stations, more frequent trains and new rail connections are going out to public consultation.

The proposals form part of the Swansea Bay and West Wales Metro project and include potential stations in Swansea and Carmarthenshire. Delivery would depend on securing UK Government funding.

The first phase of the metro rail plan is for up to two additional trains per hour between Swansea and Pembrey and Burry Port in Carmarthenshire, and a potential new station at Cockett around two miles north-west west of Swansea city centre.

A new platform would be needed at Swansea’s High Street station and alterations at Pembrey and Burry Port station to allow trains to change direction more easily.

The second and more ambitious phase proposes up to two new train services per hour between Swansea and Ammanford via Neath. Transport for Wales (TfW), which has been developing the plans, said potential new stations at Landore, Winch Wen, Morriston, Llandarcy, Felindre, Pontlliw – all Swansea – and Ammanford in Carmarthenshire would bring more communities within reach of the rail network.

The proposed services would also connect with other rail services at Neath, opening up onward travel to Cardiff and beyond. New track linking two railway lines, track upgrades and signalling improvements are part of the second phase mix, which is at an earlier stage of development.

TfW is running the consultation and has been working with the Welsh Government, Network Rail and Swansea, Carmarthenshire, Neath Port Talbot and Pembrokeshire councils.

People can have their say from November 3 to December 13.

‘New connections’

“We want to give people more choice about how they travel, with more frequent trains and new connections between communities across Swansea Bay and West Wales,” said TfW strategic development programme manager Amanda Phillips.

“These are long-term proposals and there is still a lot of work to do, which is exactly why it’s important that we hear from people now. Whether you travel regularly by public transport or rarely use it, your experience of getting around the region can help us better understand what communities need.”

TfW said in September that the first phase of the plan was expected to cost less than £50 million according to a “high level” estimate: the second phase was estimated to cost in excess of £150 million. It said this week that final costs weren’t yet known and funding wasn’t guaranteed.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service asked if land for the proposed new rail stations had been identified. TfW said it had for the first phase but that the second phase would need more assessment and refinement.

The metro project also aims to help improve the speed and reliability of bus journeys, better integrate rail and bus timetables and ticketing, make rail and bus stations more accessible for cyclists and pedestrians, and trial the use of buses powered by hydrogen in certain areas.

– To find out more about the survey visit haveyoursay.tfw.wales