Consulation opened on restoration of deteriorating Grade II listed bridge

Lewis Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to re-open and restore a deteriorating Grade II listed bridge have gone out to consultation after years of being closed to members of the public.

The Newbridge Road Bridge spans the River Afan along the southern end of Newbridge Road and Riverside Road, approximately 1.3km south west of Port Talbot town centre.

If taken forward the plans could eventually see the bridge given a new lease of life as part of an active travel route that links Riverside Road and Newbridge Road with a safe and accessible route for walking and cycling.

Plans describe the current Port Talbot structure as a footbridge with no vehicular access which has been closed for public use since 2015.

Documents published as part of the consultation said works would include the installation of traffic calming measures on Newbridge Road, the creation of a new rain garden on the north side of the bridge, and a reduction in width to the shared footpath to reduce load.

It also includes proposals for a 4m wide shared active travel foot-way along Riverside Road with street lighting and a pedestrian fence.

The report said: “The project aims to strengthen the local active travel network by increasing its coherence and density while improving connections to National Cycle Network Route 4.

“Additionally, the preservation of the deteriorating Grade II listed Newbridge Bridge is a key element, ensuring its historical significance is maintained.

“There is particular emphasis on the four wrought iron primary girders from a heritage perspective.

“Improved access to current and future employment areas is also prioritised, supporting economic growth and sustainable travel options in the area.”

The bridge was built by the former Aberavon Corporation in 1903 following the expansion of Port Talbot’s docks and is still viewed as a key landmark in the town.

The public consultation is being carried out by Asbri planning on behalf of Neath Port Talbot council.

This will run until November 10, 2026, before a full planning application is submitted to the council’s planning department.

The council project named the Newbridge Road Bridge Active Travel Link comes after the local authority secured funding for the project from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund.

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