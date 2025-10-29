Consultant blames Welsh Government for north Wales’ NHS crisis

A consultant heading a Facebook group started by retired doctors and nurses campaigning to end Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board’s A&E and beds crisis has slammed Welsh Government.

Jonathan Osborne FRCS is a former ear, nose, and throat surgeon at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd and says Welsh Government is partly to blame for Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board being stuck in special measures.

In recent weeks, Mr Osborne has repeatedly taken aim at the health board, criticising long waiting times in A&E and the treatment of NHS staff.

Community beds

The head of the Facebook group believes the first step to tackling the problem is reinstating more community beds.

But whilst Mr Osborne has been highly critical of Betsi Cadwaladr, he has also weighed in on Welsh Government.

“North Wales is full of nightmare stories about health care. Whether it’s a 24-hour wait to be admitted from an accident and emergency department or a two-year wait for surgery, everyone knows someone who has been affected,” he said.

“Many people, especially the elderly, are afraid of attending hospital, particularly the A&E department, for fear of deteriorating further whilst sitting upright in a hard chair when they feel ill.

“The most recent figures for Betsi Cadwalader still show it is the worst-performing health board in Wales, and the trend continues to spiral downwards.

“The chairman of Betsi recently highlighted this at a public meeting of the board. He admitted that the board was letting the people of North Wales down and called for leadership. So what is going on when a health board that has been in Welsh Government special measures for such a long time sees all aspects of its service worsen?”

Special measures

He went on: “When the health minister (Jeremy Miles MS) is asked, he merely says in so many words that he had provided the money, so it is the health board’s problem.

“So much for the value of the so called ‘special measures’ from Welsh Government that just seem to pass the buck back to a failing health board rather than provide a well-devised rescue package and the leadership, support, and advice that should be expected of our devolved government.”

A Welsh Government spokesman said: “Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board remains at the highest level of escalation – level 5 or special measures. While it has put in some important building blocks to become a sustainable NHS organisation, significant improvements are needed to improve planned and emergency care services.

“We continue to provide support and challenge to the health board as it works to improve services for people living in North Wales.”

On behalf of Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, chairman Dyfed Edwards said both he and the chief executive had met with the campaign group.

Mr Edwards said the group’s concerns had been discussed in detail.

He added: “We value the opportunity to engage constructively and to listen to the views of others.”

You can join the Beds Facebook page and sign the petition here.