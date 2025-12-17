Consultation launched by Independent Remuneration Board ahead of Senedd election

The Independent Remuneration Board of the Senedd has launched a final public consultation after publishing its draft Determination for the Seventh Senedd

The consultation follows an extensive review carried out during the Sixth Senedd and includes feedback from two earlier public consultations.

The Board says the process has been designed to ensure Members of the Senedd and their staff are properly resourced to carry out their roles effectively during the next parliamentary term.

From 2026, the Senedd will expand from 60 to 96 Members, accompanied by a new electoral system and revised constituency boundaries. These reforms are intended to strengthen scrutiny and representation, but the board says they also “bring practical challenges around staffing, office arrangements and support costs”.

The final consultation will run until Wednesday 4 February 2026 and invites views on a revised and simplified version of the Determination, which the Board says is clearer, more accessible and more transparent than previous versions.

Respondents are also asked to comment on a small number of proposed policy changes, including additional support for staff if a Member’s office is required to relocate due to boundary changes, as well as the proposed annual inflationary uprating of financial support for 2026–27.

Key decisions on Members’ salaries, staff pay, overnight accommodation and constituency work costs were confirmed by the Board in July 2025.

These decisions were informed by extensive evidence and consultation and will not be revisited as part of this final consultation.

Dr Elizabeth Haywood, Chair of the Independent Remuneration Board of the Senedd, said the draft Determination reflects the Board’s commitment to clarity, fairness and value for money.

“This draft Determination is a briefer and simplified document that is easier to understand and administer,” she said. “We have gathered extensive evidence, taken on board a wide range of views and already conducted two public consultations during this process.

“Our aim is to ensure that Members and their staff are equipped to meet the challenges of the Seventh Senedd, with more Members, new constituency arrangements and evolving ways of working. As the Senedd changes, our priority remains to provide appropriate support while ensuring value for money for the taxpayer.”

Salaries

The Independent Remuneration Board is responsible for setting the salaries and support available to Members of the Senedd, including staffing and office costs.

The draft Determination and consultation documents are available on the Independent Remuneration Board’s website, along with details on how to respond.

The Board has encouraged stakeholders and members of the public to take part, stressing that the final Determination will help shape how the expanded Senedd operates from 2026 onwards.