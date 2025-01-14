Consultation launched for proposed solar and energy storage sites of ‘National Significance’

Plans are being developed for a renewable energy scheme of ‘National Significance’ consisting of solar and energy storage in north Wales.

Island Green Power, which is headquartered in London, says the Bodelwyddan Solar and Energy Storage project on the border between Conwy and Denbighshire ‘will provide a source of renewable energy to help reduce carbon emissions and contribute to Wales’ net-zero goals’.

It is estimated that the solar project could generate up to 110 MW of electricity, which is equivalent to providing enough power to meet the annual electricity needs of approximately 26,650 homes.

The solar component, located northwest of Bodelwyddan on land at Rhuddlan Road, will then be connected to a 110MW battery storage energy system (BESS), via a circa 5km cable connection.

The site will also be connected to Bodelwyddan substation, adjacent to the BESS site, as agreed with National Grid.

National Significance

As Bodelwyddan Solar & Energy Storage has an export capacity above 10MW, it is considered a Development of National Significance (DNS) and so will be determined by the Welsh Ministers.

Nick Bowen, Senior Project Development Manager at Island Green Power said: “Generating clean energy that reduces carbon emissions is critical to our future, as reflected in Wales’s net-zero goals.

“We are therefore hopeful that the local community will attend our public consultation events to learn more about the initial proposals.

“We value early-stage input from the community, which is vital in shaping the emerging plans.”

Community consultation

The following community consultation events are taking place:

2.30pm – 7pm on Wednesday, 29 January in Bodelwyddan Community Centre, Ronaldsway, Bodelwyddan, LL18 5TE

2pm – 6.30pm on Thursday 30 January in Towyn and Kinmel Bay Community Resource Centre, The Square, Off Foryd Road, Kinmel Bay, LL18 5BT

For those unable to attend the consultation events, a project website has been established.

Local residents in the vicinity of Bodelwyddan Solar and Battery Storage have also been sent a newsletter about the project and the consultation events.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

