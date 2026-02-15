Consultation launched into future of Welsh-medium education in Cardiff

Cardiff Council has launched a new public engagement exercise on the future of Welsh-medium secondary education, inviting residents, families and education professionals to share their views on how provision should develop in the coming years.

The consultation comes amid continuing debate over demand for Welsh-medium school places in the capital, particularly in the south of the city, and follows calls from campaigners for a fourth Welsh-medium secondary school.

The Council says the engagement is designed to gather early feedback from parents and carers, learners, school staff and the wider community before any formal proposals are drawn up.

Officials emphasised that Welsh-medium education plays a “vital role” in supporting the Welsh language and helping young people become confident bilingual learners.

Interest in Welsh-medium schooling has grown steadily in Cardiff in recent years, with several schools reporting high demand.

Cardiff’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Education, Cllr Sarah Merry, said the exercise offers residents a chance to influence long-term planning.

“Decisions about education affect families and communities right across Cardiff,” Ms Merry said.

“That’s why we want as many people as possible to come forward and share their views on the future of Welsh-medium education.

“This is a chance to tell us what’s important to you and help shape how provision develops in a way that is sustainable, inclusive and supports the Welsh language.”

The latest engagement builds on discussions that intensified last year, when campaign group Ysgol De Caerdydd argued that the case for a new Welsh-medium secondary school in south Cardiff had been “proved.”

Campaigners organised a symposium in May 2025 at Gwersyll yr Urdd, Cardiff Bay, where academics, students and community representatives gave evidence about barriers faced by families seeking Welsh-medium education.

At the time, Cardiff Council had ruled out a fourth Welsh-medium secondary school, citing falling birth rates and concerns over long-term pupil numbers. The authority said demand at primary level would need to increase to make a new secondary school viable.

During the symposium, speakers highlighted the impact of travel distances on pupils from areas such as Grangetown and Butetown.

Emily Pemberton, who chaired the event, described lengthy daily journeys during her own schooling.

Academic Dr Siôn Llewelyn Jones warned that economic and social barriers could limit access to Welsh-medium education, particularly for disadvantaged learners.

Investment

In response to those concerns, Cardiff Council defended its record, pointing to investment in Welsh-medium and dual-language primary schools, including Ysgol Hamadryad in Butetown and Ysgol Glan Morfa in Splott.

The Council also said the number of learners in Welsh-medium secondary schools had increased significantly over the previous decade and insisted there were “sufficient places available in the medium term.”

The current engagement forms part of Cardiff’s Welsh in Education Strategic Plan (WESP) 2022–2032 and is being conducted in line with the Welsh Language and Education (Wales) Act 2025.

Residents can contribute by attending drop-in sessions, joining online events or submitting responses via the Council’s website. The closing date for feedback is 26 March 2026.