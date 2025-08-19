Consultation launched on Deposit Return Scheme for Wales

Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, launched a consultation into a Deposit Return Scheme for Wales at the historic Corona Pop Factory site in Porth on 18 August.

The 12-week consultation, which runs until 10 November, will shape the approach to introducing a scheme that includes glass drink containers and prioritizes reuse over traditional recycling methods.

With Wales already having the second highest recycling rate globally, this deposit return scheme builds on that success by supporting the transition to reuse, which delivers significantly greater environmental benefits than recycling alone.

Reuse

International evidence demonstrates that reuse reduces material costs for producers whilst providing clear pathways to decarbonisation.

The consultation examines how glass inclusion can tackle litter, improve ‘on-the-go’ recycling infrastructure, and create economic opportunities through reuse.

In the run up to the consultation there has already been extensive engagement with stakeholders, including a national conference and sector-specific workshops.

The scheme will complement existing environmental policies and support Wales’ journey towards net zero.

Bold

Deputy First Minister, Huw Irranca-Davies, said: “Wales has always led by example on environmental action, and the deposit return scheme represents our next bold step forward.

“Visiting the old Corona Pop Factory, once a hub for reusable glass bottles, was a reminder that we’re not inventing something new – we’re returning to the best of our industrial heritage whilst building a sustainable future.

“By putting reuse at the center of our approach, we’re not just tackling waste – we’re creating a model that other nations can follow. This scheme will drive innovation, create green jobs, and help tackle both the climate and nature crises simultaneously.

“I encourage businesses and all stakeholders to engage with this consultation and help shape a scheme that truly delivers for Wales.”

The consultation closes on 10 November 2025. Full details are available here

