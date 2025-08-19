Consultation launched on Deposit Return Scheme for Wales
Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, launched a consultation into a Deposit Return Scheme for Wales at the historic Corona Pop Factory site in Porth on 18 August.
The 12-week consultation, which runs until 10 November, will shape the approach to introducing a scheme that includes glass drink containers and prioritizes reuse over traditional recycling methods.
With Wales already having the second highest recycling rate globally, this deposit return scheme builds on that success by supporting the transition to reuse, which delivers significantly greater environmental benefits than recycling alone.
Reuse
International evidence demonstrates that reuse reduces material costs for producers whilst providing clear pathways to decarbonisation.
The consultation examines how glass inclusion can tackle litter, improve ‘on-the-go’ recycling infrastructure, and create economic opportunities through reuse.
In the run up to the consultation there has already been extensive engagement with stakeholders, including a national conference and sector-specific workshops.
The scheme will complement existing environmental policies and support Wales’ journey towards net zero.
Bold
Deputy First Minister, Huw Irranca-Davies, said: “Wales has always led by example on environmental action, and the deposit return scheme represents our next bold step forward.
“Visiting the old Corona Pop Factory, once a hub for reusable glass bottles, was a reminder that we’re not inventing something new – we’re returning to the best of our industrial heritage whilst building a sustainable future.
“By putting reuse at the center of our approach, we’re not just tackling waste – we’re creating a model that other nations can follow. This scheme will drive innovation, create green jobs, and help tackle both the climate and nature crises simultaneously.
“I encourage businesses and all stakeholders to engage with this consultation and help shape a scheme that truly delivers for Wales.”
The consultation closes on 10 November 2025. Full details are available here
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
The irony is we once had a deposit based system, where you could return the empties and recover the deposit and the bottles were washed and reused. It was not just in Wales but British Isles wide (including on Pepsi and Coke bottles). This was system destroyed with the demise of the independent community grocery shop. Where family owned shops were replaced by large supermarkets. Trade and the economy became its trend towards monopoly capitalism. The demise of the green groceries caused my grandfather’s market gardening business to collapse with loss of customers for our produce. Since then the economy… Read more »
Putting a low deposit on glass, plastic bottles and tin/aluminium cans will not work. People will not bother to return them for 5, 10 or even 20p. A deposit of £1 is the lowest in my mind to encourage people to return them.
Seems to work in a many EU states and they have been at it for some time. Even have an automated system that sort your returns (within reason, glass, plastic etc.), dividend in vouchers or cash or send it to the local charity.
Why are we lagging in the UK is a big question.