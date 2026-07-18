Consultation launched on future of community hospital after beds closure

Mark Mansfield

People are being asked to help decide the future of a community hospital whose inpatient beds were closed over concerns about patient safety, staffing and long-term sustainability.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board has launched a 12-week public consultation on the future of Penley Community Hospital, with three options under consideration for the site’s future use.

The consultation, which runs until 7 October, comes almost two years after the hospital’s eight-bed inpatient unit was temporarily closed in December 2024.

Health board officials say no decision has been made and that public feedback will help determine the future of services at the hospital.

The three options have been developed following several months of engagement with patients, staff, local residents, partner organisations and community representatives.

Consultation documents outline the potential benefits and drawbacks of each proposal, as well as the reasons why changes are being considered.

The health board says the previous inpatient model was no longer sustainable because of workforce shortages, patient safety concerns, low use of the service, limitations of the building and financial pressures.

Before its closure, the hospital provided step-down care for patients who no longer required acute hospital treatment, alongside inpatient nursing care and some end-of-life care.

Paolo Tardivel, interim executive director of strategy and planning at the health board, said: “We know Penley Hospital is an important local asset and that people care deeply about its future.

“We are committed to listening to the views of everyone with an interest in the hospital before any decisions are made.

“We encourage people to read the consultation information, consider the options and tell us what matters most to them. Every response will be carefully considered before the health board decides on the next steps.”

The consultation is seeking views on which option people prefer, any concerns they have, whether elements of different proposals could be combined, and whether there are alternative ideas the health board should consider.

Residents can respond online, by post, by email or by telephone, while a series of public drop-in sessions will be held at Overton Village Hall on 21 July, 10 September and 15 September.

The consultation closes at midnight on 7 October.

Penley Community Hospital has a long history serving the local area. The original hospital was established after the Second World War to care for Polish ex-servicemen and their families before a new eight-bed community hospital opened on the site in 2004.

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