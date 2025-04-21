Consultation launched on future of historic Welsh market

A public consultation has been launched on plans to upgrade Neath’s historic indoor market.

Neath Port Talbot Council has appointed a specialist architectural design firm to shape plans for the future of the market, which dates back to 1837.

Roberts Limbrick, based in Newport and Gloucester, has worked with other indoor markets across Wales and the UK.

The consultation will gather the views of residents, traders, town centre businesses and others to “take the market forward while respecting its heritage and sense of place in the heart of Neath”.

‘Empty stalls’

The consultation comes after concerns were raised last year about the future of the market following claims of a “sudden increase” in empty stalls and the building’s “tired appearance”.

Sioned Williams, MS for South Wales West wrote to the chief executive of Neath Port Talbot Council Karen Jones to seek clarity over plans for Neath Market’s future.

Her intervention came after what was described as “intense speculation on social media” and “unfortunate rumours” that the market could be closed completely.

Cllr. Jeremy Hurley, the council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Economic Growth, said: “The market has been at the centre of community life here since it opened on Green Street back in 1837. The council is committed to the market’s future because of the very important role it plays in the town centre economy providing a unique local offer for both local residents and visitors.

“It also provides a home for a variety of small and local businesses including antiques, clothing, fresh meat and poultry, fruit and vegetables, household goods, hairdressers, nail bars, pet food and more.

“Roberts Limbrick will be asking for feedback from all parts of the community about ways of progressing the market so please get involved in the process if you want to have your say over the coming months.”

Heritage

Leader of Neath Port Talbot Council, Cllr. Steve Hunt, added: “Neath Market is more than just a place to shop; it’s a cornerstone of the town’s heritage, and a vital part of our local economy. By engaging with residents, traders, and businesses, we aim to ensure that the market will continue to thrive and evolve. Your input is invaluable, so please take this opportunity to shape the future of our beloved market.”

The survey will be shared through social media, local community networks and the local media, as well as in the market itself and in other public outlets, including Neath Leisure Centre and Neath Library.

To complete the survey visit the SmartSurvey site.

This project is funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

