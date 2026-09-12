Consultation launched on new protective measures for hares and seals

Nation.Cymru staff

The Welsh Government are asking people in Wales to take part in a consultation on new measures to protect seals and hares.

The consultation opens on 21 September and runs for four weeks. It asks for views on two proposals: making it an offence to intentionally or recklessly disturb seals, and introducing a close season for hares, during which it would be illegal to injure, take or kill them.

Wales is home to important grey seal breeding sites, including Angel Bay near Llandudno, where seals rest, moult and raise their pups. Disturbance can cause real harm, sometimes leading to mothers and pups becoming separated.

Unlike other game species, hares in Wales currently have no protected breeding season, meaning they can be killed at any time of year, including when females are pregnant or caring for young.

These proposals are intended to reduce avoidable harm to wild animals and close gaps in the current rules. Individuals and organisations can contribute to the consultation before decisions are made on how to proceed. Farmers, land managers, fishers, conservation groups and members of the public are all encouraged to have their say.

The proposals form part of a wider effort to modernise and simplify wildlife law in Wales.

Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability, Llyr Gruffydd, said: “I want people across Wales to have their say on these proposals. We’ve listened to concerns about the harm disturbance can cause to seals and their pups, and about the gap in protection for hares during their breeding season.

“We want everyone to be able to enjoy Wales’s spectacular wildlife. The question is how we ensure they can do so responsibly.

“I’m keen to hear a wide range of views before we decide how best to move forward and would encourage everyone to fill out this new consultation.”

North Wales Police Deputy Chief Constable Nigel Harrison, national policing lead for wildlife and rural crime, said: “Our officers regularly respond to reports of seals being disturbed at sites like Angel Bay. A specific offence would give us a clearer and more effective way to protect these animals and respond when harm is caused.

“We support this consultation and would encourage anyone with an interest in wildlife protection to take part.”

You can find out more information on the consultation here.

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