Consultation launched on plans for future of electricity network

Nation.Cymru staff

A public consultation has been launched on plans for the future expansion and resilience of the electricity network across south and mid Wales over the five years from 2028.

National Grid Electricity Distribution (NGED) is preparing its next business plan, covering investment and operation of the network between 2028 and 2033.

The company says increasing demand for electricity from new housing, businesses, transport and industry will require changes to the network, alongside measures to improve its resilience to extreme weather.

It is now holding a final round of consultation before submitting the plan later this year.

NGED is seeking views on issues including increasing network capacity, connecting new homes and businesses more quickly, the cost of the transition to cleaner energy and improving resilience to severe weather.

It is also asking for feedback on services for vulnerable customers, reducing the environmental impact of the network and the use of technology and more flexible operation to keep costs down.

Over the past year the company has consulted customers, businesses, councils and community organisations across South and Mid Wales, as well as the South West of England and the Midlands.

Sarah Jeffery, NGED’s head of community and customer engagement, said: “A reliable, flexible electricity network is increasingly essential for growth. Whether it’s supporting new homes, attracting investment or enabling cleaner technologies, the choices we make today will help shape the future of our region.

“We’re inviting customers and stakeholders to help shape our plans and ensure we’re focused on delivering the greatest value for the communities we serve.”

The final consultation is being held as part of NGED’s The BIG Conversation: From Insight to Action programme.

There will not, however, be an in-person event in Wales as part of the final round.

People in South Wales are instead being invited to attend an event in Bristol on Wednesday, September 23, or take part in an online session covering South West England and south Wales.

A separate event covering the East and West Midlands will take place in Birmingham on September 15.

NGED said those taking part would have an opportunity to test and comment on its proposals before the 2028-33 business plan is finalised and submitted.

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