Consultation launched on plans to improve major transport hub

Nation.Cymru staff

Passengers are being asked for their views on plans to improve one of south west Wales’ busiest transport hubs.

Transport for Wales (TfW) has launched a public consultation on the future of Carmarthen Railway Station, with proposals aimed at making it easier and safer to switch between different forms of transport.

Residents, commuters and visitors who use the station are being invited to give their views until October 12.

TfW says feedback will help identify potential improvements to the overall passenger experience, including better integration between bus and rail services and improved access to the station.

A drop-in event will also be held at the station on Thursday, September 24, between 8am and 6pm, when members of the public will be able to speak to the project team and ask questions.

Carmarthen is a major transport interchange for west Wales, connecting passengers with rail services as well as the TrawsCymru coach network.

Nathaniel Owen, TfW’s Senior Customer Operations Manager at Carmarthen station, said: “We really want to hear the thoughts of the people who care most about Carmarthen railway station: the people who use it. Your views will help us shape its future as a gateway to west Wales.

“Carmarthen Station has always been an incredibly important location for us, linking the town and wider community into rail services towards Swansea, Cardiff, Manchester and London, as well as key locations in Pembrokeshire.

“Recently, we’ve seen the successful development of TrawsCymru services to and from Aberystwyth, and later this year we’ll be launching a new north-south express coach service linking the station to Bangor.

“So it’s definitely the right time for us to understand what improvements at Carmarthen railway station would enhance the overall customer experience.”

The consultation runs from September 21 until October 12.

Members of the public can complete the survey online through TfW’s Have Your Say consultation website or attend the drop-in event at Carmarthen Railway Station on September 24.

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