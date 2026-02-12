Consultation launched on plans to prioritise Cardiff’s social housing for those most in need

A public consultation has opened on proposed changes to how social housing is allocated in Cardiff, as the city continues to face what the local authority describes as a housing emergency.

Cardiff Council is asking residents, housing applicants and stakeholders to give their views on reforms intended to prioritise social housing for people with the greatest need, amid unprecedented demand and a severe shortage of available homes.

Around 10,000 households are currently on Cardiff’s social housing waiting list, while only a small proportion of the city’s housing stock becomes available each year. Despite having approximately 26,600 social homes across the city, annual lettings over the past three years have ranged from just 1,248 to 1,680 properties.

The pressure is particularly acute for larger family homes, meaning many households wait years for suitable accommodation.

The council operates a joint Social Housing Waiting List in partnership with local housing associations. Applicants are assessed based on housing need and local connection and placed into priority bands, which are used to allocate homes as they become available.

Officials say the current system needs to be reviewed to ensure it remains fair and focused on those facing the most urgent housing pressures.

In recent years, the council has taken a range of measures to increase supply, including building new low-carbon social homes, purchasing properties on the open market, bringing empty homes back into use, extending existing properties to accommodate larger families, and supporting residents to downsize or access affordable private rented housing. However, demand continues to far outstrip supply.

Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities Lynda Thorne said difficult decisions were unavoidable. “There is a much greater need for social housing in Cardiff than the number of homes available, which unfortunately means many people are waiting a long time for a suitable home,” she said.

“Even with the work we are doing to build and provide more affordable homes, there still aren’t enough to meet the level of demand. We need to review and amend the allocation scheme to make sure that homes are let to those who need them the most.”

She said the consultation would play a key role in shaping the final policy. “This is an important opportunity for residents to help shape a system that supports those in greatest need. The council is committed to ensuring these proposals are informed by the views and experiences of Cardiff residents and stakeholders.”

New priority

The consultation sets out several proposed changes to the allocation policy. One proposal would introduce a new priority band for households that are overcrowded and also face additional complex needs, such as disability or serious health conditions.

These households would receive higher priority for rehousing.

Another proposal would see additional downstairs living spaces, such as parlour rooms, formally counted as bedrooms for the purposes of allocation and overcrowding assessments.

The council says this would help make better use of existing housing stock.

It is also proposing to raise the age at which people of the same sex are expected to share a bedroom from the current threshold to 25.

This change would bring Cardiff’s policy into line with other housing services and benefit rules and help ensure that larger homes are prioritised for families with the greatest need.

Further proposals include giving higher priority to households with complex needs who are threatened with homelessness. The aim is to enable quicker access to permanent social housing and reduce the need for temporary accommodation that may be unsuitable for vulnerable households.

Another significant change under consideration would restrict access to the housing waiting list to applicants who can demonstrate both an assessed housing need and a local connection to Cardiff.

To take part in the consultation, visit: Social housing allocation scheme consultation.

The consultation closes: 6th April 2026.